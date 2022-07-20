 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/20/22: Ty France, Juan Soto, and Lance McCullers

Breaking down the biggest stories from the All-Star Game.

By Anders Jorstad
The 92nd MLB All-Star baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Good morning friends and welcome to Wednesday! Today is the last day without baseball before the second half begins (the Astros play a double-header against the Yankees tomorrow before they come to Seattle, so you could occupy yourself with that after today if you chose). Let’s catch you up on what’s going on today.

In Mariners news...

  • Somehow I hadn’t yet heard this story about Paul Sewald’s involvement (or lack thereof) in the Angels brawl.
  • The 2022 MLB Draft is now complete, and the Mariners are set to sign almost all of them, it appears. Side note: I wouldn’t worry too much about Cole Young not signing yet. In the past several years, picks from the top 10 rounds pretty much only don’t sign if there’s a major medical issue, and even that is extremely rare.

Around the league...

  • The Oakland A’s are an absolute embarrassment.

