Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/20/22: Ty France, Juan Soto, and Lance McCullers

Good morning friends and welcome to Wednesday! Today is the last day without baseball before the second half begins (the Astros play a double-header against the Yankees tomorrow before they come to Seattle, so you could occupy yourself with that after today if you chose). Let’s catch you up on what’s going on today.

In Mariners news...

Somehow I hadn’t yet heard this story about Paul Sewald’s involvement (or lack thereof) in the Angels brawl.

The Mariners bullpen will never let Paul Sewald forget that he wasn't out there during the Mariners/Angels brawl



The 2022 MLB Draft is now complete, and the Mariners are set to sign almost all of them, it appears. Side note: I wouldn’t worry too much about Cole Young not signing yet. In the past several years, picks from the top 10 rounds pretty much only don’t sign if there’s a major medical issue, and even that is extremely rare.

The Mariners have reached agreements with nearly all of their 20 Draft picks, per director of scouting Scott Hunter ... There is a little bit of a hold-up on first-rounder Cole Young, but he's expected to be in Seattle this weekend to take his physical. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 19, 2022

Bryce Miller at The San Diego Tribune wrote about the Ty France breakout from a Padres perspective.

Former Mariner Steven Souza, Jr. announced his retirement yesterday.

Shannon Drayer discussed the possibility of the Mariners acquiring Juan Soto in her latest appearance for 710 ESPN Seattle.

Around the league...

Rob Manfred got himself into more hot water yesterday after dismissing the notion that minor leaguers don’t make a living wage.

Yeah, this was a pretty good idea. Though I’m not sure you’d want to mic most pitchers. For example, with Robbie Ray you’d just hear his grunts more clearly.

The Oakland A’s are an absolute embarrassment.

.@Athletics All-Star pitcher Paul Blackburn was set to fly commercial from Houston to LA. The Astros found out & offered him a ride on their charter: “It shows within Baseball it’s like a brotherhood. Everyone respects each other..I’m greatly appreciative of their organization” pic.twitter.com/uH5ejNLL87 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 19, 2022

Speaking of, the Nationals reportedly refused to provide Juan Soto with a charter flight to Los Angeles after he rejected their most recent contract offer. Classy.

Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated wrote about Juan Soto’s emergence as the star of the All-Star festivities despite the major drama surrounding his contract situation.

It’s great seeing Julio make friends! And man, does he look happy to be there or what?

