7/2/22: Open Game Thread

That was a pretty sleepy, boring loss last night, made worse by the fact that the A’s won on a seemingly endless parade of dinks and dunks while every ball the M’s barreled up seemed to find a glove. But no matter! It’s a new day, and a new lineup.

The M’s lineup remains largely unchanged - though Jesse Winker’s suspension is on the horizon. He was at least able to get it down to six games, but regardless of the length, his bat will be missed. Cal Raleigh hitting fifth is a nice surprise, and Sam Haggerty rounding out the order remains a solid choice. Paul Blackburn’s had a great year, but the last couple times he’s faced Seattle, the bats have gotten to him. Will that continue? We’ll see!

After arguably the worst start of his big league career his last time out against Baltimore, George Kirby will look to bounce back against an Oakland lineup that features Skye Bolt and Vimael Machín among their usual starters. If he can keep the ball in the yard, though, he should find some success.

Game Time: 1:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, FS1, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat