Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Paul “Dad” Sewald, Canada Day, Chef Joe Sasto

The week where I go back to my Instagram.

By Shay Weintraub
Top Chef - Season 17 Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Ahoy-hoy, Landers! Here’s some social media links. And also me hoe-ing myself out for follows on my Instagram and my Twitter.

In Mariners Land...

  • Is this turning into a Mariners Babies Stan Account? MAYBE.
  • Odds Logan had to go change his pants after this?
  • Mariners prospect Harry Ford took in some fireworks after a Modesto game and here’s a photo to prove it. If you’re wondering if we all have the same exact photo in our phone libraries, you’re probably correct.
  • Sam Carlson uses his TikTok to show us what Modesto’s clubhouse looks like...
@samcarlson33

Place is filled with Nuts on gameday

♬ Hi I'm Dory! - strawbwearyzvsp
  • ...and what an unnamed opponent’s visitors clubhouse looks like.

In Baseball Land...

  • So, how do we feel about San Diego’s City Connects?

Poll

Thoughts on San Diego’s City Connects?

  • Are you feeling all the feels? I’M feeling all the feels.
  • Ohhhhhh CAAAAAAAAAAANADDDDDDDDAAAAAAAAAA

In Shay Land...

  • Chef Joe Sasto can marry me now.

