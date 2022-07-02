Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Paul “Dad” Sewald, Canada Day, Chef Joe Sasto

Ahoy-hoy, Landers! Here’s some social media links. And also me hoe-ing myself out for follows on my Instagram and my Twitter.

In Mariners Land...

Is this turning into a Mariners Babies Stan Account? MAYBE.

Odds Logan had to go change his pants after this?

Mariners prospect Harry Ford took in some fireworks after a Modesto game and here’s a photo to prove it. If you’re wondering if we all have the same exact photo in our phone libraries, you’re probably correct.

Sam Carlson uses his TikTok to show us what Modesto’s clubhouse looks like...

...and what an unnamed opponent’s visitors clubhouse looks like.

In Baseball Land...

So, how do we feel about San Diego’s City Connects?

Poll Thoughts on San Diego's City Connects?

50% They're FIRE (45 votes)
50% Throw them into the Pacific (45 votes)

50% Throw them into the Pacific (45 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

Are you feeling all the feels? I’M feeling all the feels.

Ohhhhhh CAAAAAAAAAAANADDDDDDDDAAAAAAAAAA

In Shay Land...