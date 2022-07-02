Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Paul “Dad” Sewald, Canada Day, Chef Joe Sasto

Ahoy-hoy, Landers! Here’s some social media links. And also me hoe-ing myself out for follows on my Instagram and my Twitter.
In Mariners Land...
- Is this turning into a Mariners Babies Stan Account? MAYBE.
- Odds Logan had to go change his pants after this?
- Mariners prospect Harry Ford took in some fireworks after a Modesto game and here’s a photo to prove it. If you’re wondering if we all have the same exact photo in our phone libraries, you’re probably correct.
- Sam Carlson uses his TikTok to show us what Modesto’s clubhouse looks like...
@samcarlson33
Place is filled with Nuts on gameday♬ Hi I'm Dory! - strawbwearyzvsp
- ...and what an unnamed opponent’s visitors clubhouse looks like.
@samcarlson33
I made the sign myself♬ Hi I'm Dory! - strawbwearyzvsp
In Baseball Land...
- So, how do we feel about San Diego’s City Connects?
Poll
Thoughts on San Diego’s City Connects?
-
50%
They’re FIRE
-
50%
Throw them into the Pacific
- Are you feeling all the feels? I’M feeling all the feels.
@mlb
Never give up♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) - Danilo Stankovic
- Ohhhhhh CAAAAAAAAAAANADDDDDDDDAAAAAAAAAA
In Shay Land...
- Chef Joe Sasto can marry me now.
Loading comments...