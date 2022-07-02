 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks 7/2/22: Nelson Cruz, Korey Lee, and Megan Rapinoe

Welcome to Saturday!

By Anders Jorstad
Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals Photo by Diamond Images via Getty Images

Happy Fourth of July weekend everyone! We’ve got a good batch of links for you today, so let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Carlos Collazo at Baseball America released the latest version of their mock draft, with the draft coming up later this month. ($)
  • The San Diego Padres released their City Connect jerseys and they’re really rolling with the 90s California vibes (or is it Taco Bell vibes?)
  • Ryan Fagan wonders if the Angels should bite the bullet and trade one of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to save the franchise. This reminds me of those “trade Félix” conversations that were prevalent online in the early 2010s.
  • 42 years young! Happy birthday, Nellie!
  • I once had a minor league hitting coach tell me he had never heard of Juan Soto. At least he’s being honest!
  • The...the what?

Anders’ picks...

  • OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe is one of around a dozen people who will receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom next week.

