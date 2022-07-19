2022 Mariners MLB Draft: Day 3 Draft Tracker

The first ten rounds of the MLB Draft are split over two days, with fanfare and commentary gradually dwindling down into the later rounds. By Day 3, it’s just a quick recitation of names, as these players are generally more under-the-radar selections, with some commentary every few rounds or so. Every slot in rounds 11-20 of the Draft has the same value, and although teams can offer more, you’ll see a lot of money-saving picks here as teams have used up their draft capital in the first ten rounds. Expect a lot of college and community college players in these picks.

To be clear: MLB players can and will come out of these later rounds. Ryne Sandberg, Don Mattingly, Albert Pujols, Jim Thome, and Andre Dawson were all drafted in rounds 11-20. Ty France, newly minted All-Star, was a 26th-rounder. Penn Murfee was drafted in the 33rd round.

Day Three Picks:

Round 11: RHP Marcelo Perez, TCU

Perez is a short king (5’10”) who struck out 122 batters in 121 innings over his career as a Horned Frog. Perez was previously drafted by the Disgraced Former California Angels in the 20th round last year but opted to return to TCU. His fastball sits in the low 90s but can get up to the mid-90s and he pairs that with a sweeping slider; he likely profiles as a reliever. Perez represented Mexico at the Little League World Series in 2012.

Round 12: RHP Troy Taylor, UC-Irvine

This is the second go-round for Taylor and the Mariners after he declined to sign with the team in the 20th round last year. He’s still just a sophomore, so could opt to go back to UCI in the fall, but if the team is drafting him a second time, maybe they have a better feeling he’ll sign. Taylor is a projectable arm with big stuff in a fastball/slider combo, but has struggled to command it at times. He projects as a leverage reliever. Unfortunately, per his UCI bio, Taylor has terrible taste in both baseball teams (the Los Angeles Angels) and football teams (the Los Angeles Rams).

Round 13: RHP Darren Bowen, UNC-Pembroke

As a reliever, Bowen struck out an eye-popping 84 batters in 55 innings this year at UNC-P. Bowen is 6’3” with long levers but listed at a light 180, and will likely benefit from a major-league weight/velocity training program like the Mariners’ Gas Camp. On the UNC-P website, he lists his mother as his hero, and “talking to girls” as his hobby.

Round 14: RHP Tyler Cleveland, University of Central Arkansas

Cleveland was named the Southland Conference’s Relief Pitcher of the Year in 2021 after racking up 84 strikeouts in just 66.2 innings and the ASUN Pitcher of the Year in 2022. Cleveland works out of a funky low sidearm slot, a type of pitcher the Mariners have had success in developing.

COMPLETE GAME

Make that 3 STRAIGHT CGs for @t_cleveland13 . Tonight he strikes out 9️⃣ more! The @UCABearBaseball ace has allowed just 7 ER over his last 3️⃣8️⃣ innings, good for a 1.66 ERA during that stretch pic.twitter.com/P4s4Ni2G6I — Hyannis Harbor Hawks (@harborhawks) April 9, 2022

Round 15: 3B Blake Rambusch, Auburn

The first position player off the board for the Mariners on Day 3 and another infielder—and a legit third baseman, as Rambusch made Second Team All-SEC for his defense. Currently more of a contact-oriented hitter over a power hitter, Rambusch “plays like someone put firecrackers in his cleats”, love that for us.

Blake Rambusch (@BlakeRambusch) with a base hit right up the middle.@GraysonBaseball • 5-10, 175 lbs. • Freshman • IF



EV was 100 MPH pic.twitter.com/CPdhbXLSek — Five Tool JUCO (@FiveToolJUCO) February 14, 2019

Round 16: RHP Jacob McNairy, Alabama

A senior sign, McNairy hates walking people almost as much as George Kirby hates walking people. McNairy issued just 18 free passes in 72 innings while striking out 65. With his command and a deep arsenal, McNairy projects as an organizational starting pitcher.

Jacob McNairy (‘21 Elig.) goes 4 inn. Allowing no runs for @AlabamaBSB on three hits. Fastball sat 91-93 mph throughout while mixing in the curveball more at 78/79 mph than the changeup at 83/85 mph with good hand speed and flashes of late life #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/xVpivDNkvQ — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) May 26, 2021

Round 17: RHP Stefan Raeth, Washington (go dawgs)

A local pick! Raeth was recently named to the All-Pac 12 (RIP) team after striking out 89 batters in 66 innings this season. He has a wicked slider and is a Driveline athlete.

.@raeth_stefan Has been straight ⛽️ so far for @UW_Baseball



• Leads Pac-12 in ERA (0.53)

• FIP 0.34

• K% = 43%, BB% = 2%



Punched more ️ in 17 IP (26) than he did in 35 IP last year (23).



SL is a beauty and has similar metrics to Sergio Romo's



• 77-80

• 13+ HB

• 4+ VB pic.twitter.com/eYBrs61a58 — Chris Langin (@LanginTots13) March 15, 2022

Round 18: LHP Brandon Schaeffer, North Carolina

Another college pitcher, but this time a lefty. Schaeffer’s college numbers won’t jump out at you—although he’s a workhorse who pitched a CG this season—but there’s some interesting stuff here. Schaeffer has a year of eligibility left and transferred to UNC from D2 Potomac State, so he might stick around for another year to see if he can improve his draft standing with another year of D1 baseball under his belt.

Brandon Schaeffer (@DiamondHeels) mostly 89-91 in the first T92. Tough angle, slot, shows feel for firm CH & low-80s SL has hi spin. #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/UT3AbPLhkW — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) March 25, 2022

Round 19: OF Curtis Washington Jr., Purdue

Washington transferred to Purdue this year after spending time first at Arkansas and then at Wabash CC, a JUCO with a respected baseball program, and immediately won Purdue’s Newcomer of the Year award. Washington can do a little bit of everything. He plays a good center field, with plus speed and good instincts. He swipes bases: 31 to lead the Big 10, the first 30+ steal season for the Boilermakers since 1991. He controls the zone: he struck out just 30 times in 220 PAs this year, and walked 18 times. He hits for average: .314 this season, and he switch-hits. About the only thing that’s missing from the 6’2”/180 lb. junior’s frame is power—he hit just two home runs this season—and that might come with a pro training regimen.

Round 20: 2B Nick Zona, James Madison

With their final pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Mariners select another position player: Nick Zona. Playing beside first-rounder Chase DeLauter, Zona hit .282 this season and swiped nine bags, after hitting .337 in 2019. Zona is a solid defender who can play either position up the middle.