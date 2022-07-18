First half: Chart

Seattle Mariners: 51-42

First-Half Record in 2021: 48-43

Run Differential: +36

First-Half Run Differential in 2021: -50

Remaining Strength of Schedule: .481 (second lowest in the AL)

Ty France HBP Counter: 14 (second in MLB)

Julio Rank Among Rookies by fWAR: First (3.0)

Cal Rank Among Catchers by fWAR: Ninth (2.1)

Number of Mariners in the top 20% by K%: 5 (Toro, Santana, Crawford, France, Frazier)

Noelvi Marte wRC+ since national outlets started writing obituaries for his top-end-prospect status (June 3): 161

Swinging Strikes by Mariners Pitchers: 1,727 (clubhouse leader Robbie Ray with 315)

George Kirby Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio: 6.89

Brawls: 2

Number of Days in Nine Years of FanGraphs History with Better Than 2-in-3 Mariners Playoff Odds: 53—5 in 2015, 12 in 2016, 35 in 2018, and ... today

Lineups With Four Second Basemen: Adam Frazier, -1.99 WPA

Winning Anyway: Ty France, +2.54 WPA

OTD Ichiro, 2003: Hits a game-winning ninth-inning grand slam, bringing his WPA on the day to +.590, the second highest of any game in his career.

If the Season Ended Today: MLB’s longest playoff drought would belong to Anaheim