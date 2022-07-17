2022 Mariners MLB Draft Tracker

Welcome to another year of LL’s Draft coverage! Here you’ll find a running list of all the Mariners’ 2022 Draft picks, along with links to our individual writeups of each player. Generally we do separate articles for each of the first four picks, as those are the ones who are easiest to source info on, and then start rolling together blurbs for the later round picks. We’ll also update this with signing info when the players start signing their professional contracts.

Round One, #21 overall: SS Cole Young, North Allegheny High School (PA)

Slot value: $3,291,200

The full breakdown, courtesy of Kyle Gehler:

The pocket-sized scouting report: A potential five-tool player with the tools to stick at shortstop. Excellent barrel control and an ability to spray the ball everywhere. Raw power that doesn’t yet show up in games. No loud, standout tool as yet, but a broad set of skills that should translate to a solid big-leaguer, with a potential ceiling for more depending on development. Draws Anthony Volpe comps. Duke commit.

Cole Young….natural feel & discipline in the box to win a batting title…flashbacks to Wade Boggs albeit w/ a faster pedal around the bases….think he enters the league and avoids Tobacco Road. #MLBDraft22 pic.twitter.com/POzmiKvord — MLB Draft Room (@MLBDraftRoom) July 12, 2022

Round Two, #58 overall: 3B/1B Tyler Locklear, VCU

Slot value: $1,275,900

The pocket-sized scouting report: Hello, did someone order some power? Because Locklear, VCU’s highest-ever draft pick, has that in spades. The 6’3” righty slugger recorded VCU’s highest-ever slugging percentage at .704, and is tied for the school’s single-season HR record with 37. He’s also received rave reviews from his coach at VCU, Shawn Stiffler, for his work ethic, which was described as “unbelievable.” Locklear is listed as a third baseman but will probably be a first baseman at the next level. There might be a Pete Alonso in here, but there also might be a Yonder Alonso.