51-42: Chart

Mariners 6, Rangers 2

Number of times the Mariners have had multiple All-Stars in their 45-year history: 22. Wait, stop the presses. 23.

Longest winning streak headed into the All-Star break in MLB history: your 2022 Seattle Mariners, with 14

Game Thread Comment of the Day, via user Gandalf the Blue: Nice uniforms, Texas. Somewhere a nursery full of four year olds are missing their pajamas.

Goldy and Wilson filling so much air time with an M&M’s debate: J.P. Crawford, -.084 WPA

M&M’s: Cal Raleigh, +.199 WPA

OTD Ichiro, 2004: Ichiro faced off against the 2001 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, CC Sabathia, and went 0-4 with two strikeouts. Tip of the cap to a great rival. (2004 Ichiro being 2004 Ichiro, he still got a hit off Cleveland’s bullpen)