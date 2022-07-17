7/17/2022: Open Game Thread/Ty France is an All-Star

UPDATE: Let’s start with the big news. A gross injustice has been somewhat corrected:

Vive ⭐️ LA ⭐️ France



Ty France has been added to the American League All-Star roster! pic.twitter.com/bJjp0q1y51 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 17, 2022

Isabelle will have something more in depth later, but for now, let me just say, quite simply: Fuck yes.

Today, the win streak faces its toughest test: Chris Flexen on short rest, backed up by Tommy Milone. If they win today, it would be the longest winning streak heading into the break in MLB history.

Perhaps sensing that the pitching will need as much help as it can get, Raleigh is back in the lineup yet again. They’ll face off against Glenn Otto, part of the Rangers return for Joey Gallo last summer, in a trade that so far doesn’t look great for either side. Old friend Brad Miller gets his first start of the series too.

On a personal note, I’m planning to buy my first Mariners jersey. Please help me decide which one.

Poll Which jersey should I buy? Home white

Road gray

Navy alt

Northwest green alt

Sunday cream vote view results 10% Home white (32 votes)

3% Road gray (12 votes)

16% Navy alt (50 votes)

32% Northwest green alt (98 votes)

36% Sunday cream (112 votes) 304 votes total Vote Now

First pitch: 11:35 PT

TV: Peacock (Goldy and Dan the Man Wilson)

Radio: 710 and mariners dot com (Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr.)

Number of Game Threads we’ll need today: That’s up to you, friends