Mariners Photos of the Week: July 10 - 16, 2022

We’ve got a great batch of photographs lined up from the past week. Check ‘em out!

Sunday July 10 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Curious minds want to know: what happens to reporters when they get drenched in these moments? Do they bring a change of clothes? Do they walk around like squish-squish-squish-squish?

Hug me, brotha!!

“Sir, may I lend a hoof?”

If you look up “cool” in the dictionary you’ll find this photo of J.P. Crawford.

“Flight attendants, please prepare the cabin for takeoff.”

Carlos knows a delicious bag of popcorn in the stands when he sees one.

Tuesday July 12 at Washington Nationals (Rainout)

It’s okay, Scott, I was sad that we didn’t get any baseball on Tuesday, too.

If you’re an East Coaster you can practically feel the humidity looking at this photo.

Wednesday July 13 at Washington Nationals (Game 1)

The one where Eugenio f*ckin launches it.

You get a high-five and you get a high-five!

Dylan Moore is SPEED!

Now who taught them how to riverdance?

Wednesday July 13 at Washington Nationals (Game 2)

Look at all the people that came out on a DC Wednesday night to see the hottest team in baseball !!

Adam Frazier heard you talkin’ shit and you didn’t think that he would hear it?

We asked y’all on Twitter what Julio was writing on the ball and I am disappointed.

Scott 100% told a dad joke before this photo was snapped.

Thursday July 14 at Texas Rangers

Dylan Moore can steal-ith thy base, and he can taketh away base steal, too.

I present to you our own Connor Donovan’s tweet regarding the above photo, without comment:

martín pérez shushing the mariners dugout after needing 100 pitches to get through five is gonna be really funny to look back on after the m's win — Connor Donovan (@kennerdoloman) July 15, 2022

We call this “peacocking.”

Jesse Winker loves pizza thiiiiiiis much!

Friday July 15 at Texas Rangers

Hydroplanes > Dots

Unrelated, but...

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*

Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.

The one where Julio f*ckin launches it.

Saturday July 16 at Texas Rangers

When you see a dog and say “ooh big stretch.”

Big Dumper showing off his assets.

Three cheers for Ham Swaggerty!

Are you having fun? We’re having fun. This is fun.