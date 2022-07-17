 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Photos of the Week: July 10 - 16, 2022

Let us know which one was your favorite in the comments below.

By Shay Weintraub
Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game Two Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We’ve got a great batch of photographs lined up from the past week. Check ‘em out!

Sunday July 10 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Jul 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23, left) douses center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) during a post game interview following a 6-5 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Curious minds want to know: what happens to reporters when they get drenched in these moments? Do they bring a change of clothes? Do they walk around like squish-squish-squish-squish?

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Jul 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) lifts up first baseman Carlos Santana (41) to celebrate a 6-5 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hug me, brotha!!

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Jul 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners mascot Moose assists the grounds crew with infield preparations before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

“Sir, may I lend a hoof?”

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners dances the Griddy after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 6-5.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

If you look up “cool” in the dictionary you’ll find this photo of J.P. Crawford.

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a one run single and advances a runner during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

“Flight attendants, please prepare the cabin for takeoff.”

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Carlos knows a delicious bag of popcorn in the stands when he sees one.

Tuesday July 12 at Washington Nationals (Rainout)

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners talks to the media before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

It’s okay, Scott, I was sad that we didn’t get any baseball on Tuesday, too.

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: The grounds crew puts the tarp on the field before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

If you’re an East Coaster you can practically feel the humidity looking at this photo.

Wednesday July 13 at Washington Nationals (Game 1)

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The one where Eugenio f*ckin launches it.

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game One
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

You get a high-five and you get a high-five!

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Dylan Moore (25) runs to second base after hitting a double against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Moore is SPEED!

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Mariners infielders celebrate after their game Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Now who taught them how to riverdance?

Wednesday July 13 at Washington Nationals (Game 2)

MLB: Game Two-Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (32) throws to the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Look at all the people that came out on a DC Wednesday night to see the hottest team in baseball !!

MLB: Game Two-Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) in the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier heard you talkin’ shit and you didn’t think that he would hear it?

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game Two
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners signs autographs for fans after game two of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We asked y’all on Twitter what Julio was writing on the ball and I am disappointed.

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game Two
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Manger Scott Servais #9 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after game two of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Scott 100% told a dad joke before this photo was snapped.

Thursday July 14 at Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 14: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners makes the tag on Leody Taveras #3 of the Texas Rangers on a steal attempt in the first inning at Globe Life Field on July 14, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dylan Moore can steal-ith thy base, and he can taketh away base steal, too.

Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 14: Martin Perez #54 of the Texas Rangers gestures toward the Seattle Mariners dugout after striming out Eugenio Suarez in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on July 14, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

I present to you our own Connor Donovan’s tweet regarding the above photo, without comment:

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Sam Haggerty (0) slides into home plate after he scores an inside the park home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We call this “peacocking.”

Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 14: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 14, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jesse Winker loves pizza thiiiiiiis much!

Friday July 15 at Texas Rangers

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners bullpen catcher Eric Jones (96) watches as the Texas Rangers racing dots race by during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Hydroplanes > Dots

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) watches as a grand slam home run ball hit by Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (not pictured) clears the wall during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Unrelated, but...

Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Justin Upton #8 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being tagged out at home plate by Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*

Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.

Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hits a grand slam home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The one where Julio f*ckin launches it.

Saturday July 16 at Texas Rangers

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Jul 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When you see a dog and say “ooh big stretch.”

Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 16: Nathaniel Lowe #30 of the Texas Rangers tries to pickoff Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Big Dumper showing off his assets.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Jul 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Seattle Mariners dugout celebrates as right fielder Sam Haggerty (not pictured) scores the game winning run against the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Three cheers for Ham Swaggerty!

Are you having fun? We’re having fun. This is fun.

