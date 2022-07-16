50-42: Chart

Wearing a rabbit’s foot and a horse shoe: Matt Festa, .431

Split the pole and stepped on a crack: Abraham Toro, -.183

OTD* in Ichiro: In 2009, Ichiro visited the grave of George Sisler in St. Louis after the All-Star Game, paying tribute to the man whose single season hit record he broke in 2004.

*Due to an internaLL error likely caused by our excitement over the winning streak, the OTD in Ichiro Shay (she was misinformed by another LL staffer whose identity is not important) included with yesterday’s chart actually occurred on July 16th, so today we are using yesterday’s July 15th factoid.