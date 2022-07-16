7/16/22: Open Game Thread

I love me some weekend afternoon baseball. I love to be able to laze around in the morning, catch the game in the afternoon, and still have time to do whatever I want in the evening.

Luckily for me and for all you like-minded Mariners fans, that’s exactly what we get tonight!

Lineup!



Crawford and Santana back. pic.twitter.com/5VKLlhmacW — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 16, 2022

News and Notes from Pre-Game:

Scott said that he’s “probably going to keep a closer eye on [Logan] today,” saying not to be surprised if he’s pulled earlier than normal. Sounds like they just want to ease him, and all the starters, into the break, noting how much work all the M’s starters have been doing recently.

Carlos Santana is back on the roster and in the lineup after having to go away because his house caught fire. No one was hurt, and Carlos seems to be holding up well.

Scott said that he thinks that the newer players on the team like Eugenio and Jesse have started understanding the process behind the scenes of how the team operates, and that is one reason for the team’s recent turnaround.

Finally, Scott said that Kyle Lewis is progressing well, and they hope to have im in the lineup soon after the break.

Catch the game:

TV: ROOTSportsNW

Radio: 710AM

Time: 1:05pm PT/4:05pm ET

Lastly, be sure to check out the Futures Game tonight at 4pm PT! It’ll be on Peacock and SiriusXM exclusively tonight, but will be rebroadcast on MLB network tomorrow at 6am PT. (Ew, maybe set it up to record tonight)