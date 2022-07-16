 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/16/22: Dave Niehaus, Miguel Rojas, and Santiago Espinal

Some Saturday links.

By Anders Jorstad
Greetings folks! Let’s try to make it a baker’s dozen today!

In Mariners news...

  • Carlos Santana is back after a one-game hiatus. Hopefully everything is OK with this family!
  • Ryan Divish reminisced about Dave Niehaus and how much he would appreciate Julio in his recap of last night’s game.
  • The Julio records just keep on coming.
  • Happy birthday Jarred!
  • Roshan Fernandez at The Seattle Times wrote about the evolution of Cal Raleigh and his transformation into a big league hitter.
  • Taylor Trammell told his side of the Angels brawl story.

Around the league...

  • Major League Baseball has agreed to pay a $185 million settlement to minor league players involved in a class-action lawsuit.
  • New York is just another universe.
  • Yet another MLB All-Star replacement was named...and again it wasn’t Ty France.

