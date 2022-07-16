Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/16/22: Dave Niehaus, Miguel Rojas, and Santiago Espinal

Greetings folks! Let’s try to make it a baker’s dozen today!
In Mariners news...
- Carlos Santana is back after a one-game hiatus. Hopefully everything is OK with this family!
Mariners roster moves:
Carlos Santana, INF, reinstated from restricted list (family emergency)
Kevin Padlo, INF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma
- Ryan Divish reminisced about Dave Niehaus and how much he would appreciate Julio in his recap of last night’s game.
- The Julio records just keep on coming.
Julio Rodríguez is the FIRST player in MLB HISTORY with 15+ home runs, 50+ RBI & 20+ stolen bases through his first 90 career games.
- Happy birthday Jarred!
Wishing @jarredkelenic a very happy 2️⃣3️⃣rd birthday!
- Roshan Fernandez at The Seattle Times wrote about the evolution of Cal Raleigh and his transformation into a big league hitter.
- Taylor Trammell told his side of the Angels brawl story.
Taylor Trammell talks us through the Brawl with the Angels! Did this spark something with the @mariners? Episode available Tuesday @thetopsteppodcast
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball has agreed to pay a $185 million settlement to minor league players involved in a class-action lawsuit.
- New York is just another universe.
Just a classic segment on the SNY cast
- Emma Baccellieri at Sports Illustrated wrote about the lasting power of A League of Their Own.
- Jayson Stark at The Athletic wrote about the strangeness behind the winning streaks of the Orioles and Mariners. An aside — the O’s lost their streak in a loss to the Rays last night. ($)
- This is a moment he’ll never forget...though he may wish he could.
With a new fake tooth and a few stitches ready to go today. I'm feeling much better today, thank you all for keeping me on ur thoughts
- It looks like college baseball is also experimenting with some rule changes.
The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee proposed some changes on Friday.
* No more celebratory props on the field in 2023
* Conferences/coaches can agree to put a runner on second base in extra innings
* Several action clock changes in-game
- Yet another MLB All-Star replacement was named...and again it wasn’t Ty France.
News: Santiago Espinal named to AL All-Star team.
