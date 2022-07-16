Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Questions We Get Asked, Rainiers Pride Night, Denard Span

In Lookout Landing Land...
A couple TikToks of ours from this past week (hey, that’s me):
Questions we get asked as a Mariners blog #baseballtiktok #seattlemariners #mlb♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] - Hoàng Read
Paul Sewald records the final out of the Mariners sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays #baseballtiktok #mariners #mlb #fyp #fypbaseball♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
In Mariners Land...
- Jesse Winker is absolutely LIVING for DMo’s @manscaped ad. Read his caption:
- Eleven says: “The streak goes up to 11, it’s loudah.”
- Happy birthday to TMobes! Would you just look at that high-tech scoreboard!
- Not totally sure why Tacoma went with the Western font for their Pride Night designs but I’m totally here for it.
In Baseball Land...
- The Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies High-A affiliate) will truly be in their Glory Days when they rock these SWEET BruceClaws threads in honor of Bruce Springsteen for their game tonight.
- Former Mariner Denard Span is out here promoting his foundation whose mission is “to serve and empower single parent homes. We are dedicated to creating strong sustainable home environments where both parents and children can thrive physically, emotionally, financially, and spiritually.”
- The answer is abso-frickin-lutely.
Poll
Does pineapple belong on pizza?
-
64%
Yes
-
35%
No
- This reminds me of those bobbleheads that you mess up when you’re a kid and they kinda just wobble on the spring but technically still bobbles.
In Shay Land...
- Too real.
