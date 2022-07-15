7/15/22: Open Game Thread

Happy Friday, friends, family, foes, friendly foes, and foe-ly friends!

Today we’re looking at a Game 2 matchup between our Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers. Robbie Ray and his recent surge of goodness will take the mound for the M’s while Matt Bush will open for Texas before Taylor Hearn allegedly will eat a bulk of the innings.

Matt Bush is infamously known for being sentenced to 51 months in prison for alcohol-related offenses after being selected as the first overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft.

News and Notes from Pre-Game:

Carlos Santana has been placed on the Restricted List due to a family emergency and will be out “one or possibly two days” per Servais. We wish the Santana family all the best. Kevin Padlo will be filling in for now.

J.P. Crawford is out a second day with a finger issue, but it’s bothering him while throwing but not hitting, so he might be available off the bench in a pinch-hitting situation.

Catch the game:

TV: ROOTSportsNW

Radio: 710AM

Time: 5:05pm PT/8:05pm ET