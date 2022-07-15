FanPost Friday: All-Stars and all those years between long Mariners winning streaks

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. I don’t know if you noticed, but the Seattle Mariners have decided they have progressed past the need to lose games and are only winning games from here on out. I am just as surprised as you are!

Before we get into the extremely cool current winning streak, I want to talk more about All-Stars. Turns out I misspoke last week. Just because Ty France was the second leading vote-getter for AL first basemen, that did NOT guarantee him a roster spot for reasons that are still extremely unclear to me and everyone else not named Dusty Baker. He also did not get picked to fill the injured Yordan Álvarez’s DH spot due to a clerical error I guess? Y’all know France is the DH quite often, right? He also fields his other position quite well, unlike Error Yordan over there. One can only speculate that Baker left France off due to his role (guy who gets hit by pitches often??) in the dust-up with the Astros that resulted in suspensions for Baker and reliever Héctor Neris.

I’m also still miffed about zero (0) Mariners pitchers being chosen by the illustriously petty Baker. Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert both deserved it as much as any of the starters who were selected and Paul Sewald and Diego Castillo were also very deserving.

But hey, the one thing I thought we Mariners fans were going to have to push much harder for happened the following Sunday after my post. JULIO RODRÍGUEZ IS AN ALL-STAR! And he’s doing the Home Run Derby! MLB gets something right on the first try?! In this economy?! That makes both the HRD and ASG appointment-viewing for all Mariners fans. They just announced that Julio will face off with the younger Seager in the first round of the derby. I think he can take Kyle’s Brother, honestly.

Moving right along, I wanted to thank y’all for all of your excellent Mariners All-Star squad submissions in the comments last week. It was a regular ol’ Let’s Remember Some Guys fest and I enjoyed the heck out of it. Also, many people added in the DH position that I omitted in favor of bench spots. I regret the error and I beg for Saint Edgar’s forgiveness.

Here are a few favorite squads y’all submitted that I wanted to highlight:

I like the theme of this one, the “Hall of Pretty Good Mariners” list of All-Stars.

I like this one because it offends every single one of my delicate sensibilities, god damn.

This was one of the best and most well-researched single-season studs team, very well done!

Okay, enough about All-Stars. Let’s do a quick poll about this rip-roaring Mariners winning streak and then we’ll get to the prompt.

As the legendary Shoresy once said:

Onto the prompt! So, I dropped a similar one into the chart comments after the Mariners had clinched their longest winning streak since 2003 after the first win in DC (back when the streak was only a measly 9 games) on Wednesday and people had lots to share. So if you missed that, now is your chance and also everyone else gets another shot to elaborate more if they want.

Longest winning streaks in @Mariners history:



15 G -- May 23-June 8, 2001

11 G -- July 2, 2022-current

10 G -- April 8-17, 2002

10 G -- Sept. 12-21, 1996 — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) July 15, 2022

Prompt: Tell us about the top 3 most significant things that have happened in your life since the last time the Mariners won 11 games in a row (July 2002). They can be good or bad, just anything that had a large impact on your life.

On behalf of the whole LL staff, I want to thank our community for being super engaged and awesome throughout the ups and downs of the first half of this season, and especially so right now when it’s truly, viscerally exciting to be following every pitch of these Mariners games. Feels good to feel, right? As Zach Mason said after the home opener, “Yes, optimism is a risk. But taking a risk is easier when you’re not alone.”

Thanks, everyone, for being on the ride with us. Let’s go Mariners.