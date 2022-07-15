 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/15/22: Max Meyer, Tyler Wade, and the Kansas City Royals

The Royals are a mess and an embarrassment, but they did beat Toronto for us anyway.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone! We’ve hit 11 in a row! Frankly I had written off last night’s game...and the game before that. Maybe I should just enjoy the ride.

In Mariners news...

  • I love this man.
  • We’ll see what this “talking” leads to, but they really need to take a load off the overtaxed arms.

Around the league...

  • One of the top prospects in baseball joins one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.
  • The Royals made an expected flurry of roster moves in advance of their series in Toronto due to the 10 unvaccinated players on their roster. Five of the players they called up had not yet made their MLB debuts. In spite of all this, they managed to do the Mariners a favor by knocking off the Blue Jays 3-1.
  • Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated ripped the Royals players for their lack of commitment to actually winning this season.
  • Sam McDowell spoke to several Royals players on the condition of anonymity about their thoughts on their teammates’ vaccination status.
  • Our friends at Royals Review also had a very sobering take on the embarrassing decision that so many of the players made.
  • More impressive than Griffey’s famous wall catch? Or, er...it would be if they actually got the ball.
  • Mike Petriello broke down the Statcast bat tracking, data that the league only started publishing this year.
  • The Yankees have reunited with utilityman Tyler Wade, trading for him after he was DFA’d by the Angels. Now we won’t have to worry about confusing him with Taylor Ward (...right?)
  • You had to know that wouldn’t be the end of that Freddie Freeman drama.

