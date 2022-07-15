Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/15/22: Max Meyer, Tyler Wade, and the Kansas City Royals

Hello everyone! We’ve hit 11 in a row! Frankly I had written off last night’s game...and the game before that. Maybe I should just enjoy the ride.
In Mariners news...
- I love this man.
The @jp_crawford mic’d up content you need pic.twitter.com/pXokKRAwKe— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 14, 2022
- We’ll see what this “talking” leads to, but they really need to take a load off the overtaxed arms.
#Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto says "we're doing a lot of work on the market" looking for an arm to take some pressure off the five-man rotation that to this point has not missed a start due to injury.#JerryDipotoShow— Brent Stecker (@BrentStecker) July 14, 2022
Around the league...
- One of the top prospects in baseball joins one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.
Marlins are calling up Max Meyer. He will start this weekend in Miami.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 15, 2022
- The Royals made an expected flurry of roster moves in advance of their series in Toronto due to the 10 unvaccinated players on their roster. Five of the players they called up had not yet made their MLB debuts. In spite of all this, they managed to do the Mariners a favor by knocking off the Blue Jays 3-1.
- Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated ripped the Royals players for their lack of commitment to actually winning this season.
- Sam McDowell spoke to several Royals players on the condition of anonymity about their thoughts on their teammates’ vaccination status.
- Our friends at Royals Review also had a very sobering take on the embarrassing decision that so many of the players made.
- More impressive than Griffey’s famous wall catch? Or, er...it would be if they actually got the ball.
There’s a Baseball field in Finland that has a river camera. The results are what I’d expect. pic.twitter.com/XP5H4Fyzja— Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) July 13, 2022
- Mike Petriello broke down the Statcast bat tracking, data that the league only started publishing this year.
- The Yankees have reunited with utilityman Tyler Wade, trading for him after he was DFA’d by the Angels. Now we won’t have to worry about confusing him with Taylor Ward (...right?)
- You had to know that wouldn’t be the end of that Freddie Freeman drama.
Agent Casey Close sued radio host Doug Gottlieb for libel Thursday, alleging in a complaint that Gottlieb defamed him and Excel Sports Management in a tweet regarding the contract negotiations of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, according to court documents obtained by ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 14, 2022
- Bo Bichette was unafraid to assert, on the record, that firing Charlie Montoyo was the right thing to do.
- In case you missed it...Ty France missed another opportunity to make the All-Star Game. Corey Seager was also named to the Home Run Derby and will face off against Julio in the first round.
Explanation on Seager addition to ASG, per MLB. Springer was a player ballot choice, but all AL OFs who were at top of player picks were already All-Stars. Thus, it became an MLB selection. Other than José Abreu, Seager highest fWAR among position players not already on AL team.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 14, 2022
- The U.S. government is suing Cubs ownership over the lack of accessibility for disabled folks at Wrigley Field.
- James Wagner at The New York Times notes that there are very few Latin-born voices making decisions regarding the international draft.
