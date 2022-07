Winning 11 in a row: Ty France (.275 WPA)

Winning 10 in a row: Marco Gonzales (-.274 WPA)

OTD in Ichiro: In the midst of his rookie season, Ichiro robbed Jeff Kent of a home run and eight years later met Barack Obama prior to the All-Star Game. The legend’s primary takeaway? “I realized after seeing him today that presidents wear jeans, too. So my hope is that our skipper, Wakamatsu, was watching that and we can wear jeans on our flights, as well.”