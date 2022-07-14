7/14/22: Open Game Thread

Fresh off a doubleheader sweep of the Nationals, the Mariners didn’t get to Arlington until around 3am. Yikes! Hopefully, we see something like we did the last time they strolled into Texas at the crack of dawn, and keep that double-digit win streak active!

News and notes from pre-game:

Scott Servais stated the obvious: the bullpen tonight is going to be a bit thin, adding that due to being the only reliever that didn’t get in either game yesterday, it’s all but certain Matt Festa is deployed at some point tonight. Servais also mentioned that Diego Castillo, Andrés Muñoz, and Ryan Borucki should be available.

Chris Flexen is getting Sunday’s start on short rest, with Servais saying the hope is that he can give four or five innings (noting that Flex, ever the competitor, will want to go more than that) before emptying out the bullpen heading into the break. George Kirby will also be slotted back into the end of Seattle’s rotation once the second half kicks off, but the rest of the order has not been set just yet.

Servais confirmed that Jesse Winker spent his recent six-day suspension working on his hitting, noting that he’s looked more athletic and is getting into his back leg more on his swing. That would certainly explain his two homers yesterday!

In Rangers news, Corey Seager was named an All-Star replacement for George Springer.

With Corey Seager replacing George Springer, Ty France’s All-Star bid is likely over.



Some explanation: Although Springer was a player-ballot choice, all AL outfielders voted at the top are already All-Stars, which then made Seager an MLB selection. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 14, 2022

Despite the logic in the decision, Ty France has been screwed over once again. This would be great opportunity to hold Kyle’s brother hitless, but he’s had an absolutely torrid July, posting a 219 wRC+ which has dragged his season total up to 121 after a slow start. Gulp.

Game Time: 5:05pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat

UPDATE:

Well, this stinks.

JP Crawford is being scratched from the lineup. He didn't look right during infield warmups. Moving really slowly — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 14, 2022

A new lineup hasn’t been posted yet, but I’m assuming Dylan Moore will slot over to shortstop while one of Adam Frazier or Abraham Toro will cover the keystone. We’ll get that here as soon as possible, in between sending healing vibes J.P.’s way.

UPDATE AGAIN:

New lineup just dropped, now with 100% more Toro!