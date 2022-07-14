Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/14/22: Julio Rodríguez, Charlie Montoyo, and Kumar Rocker

Good morning everyone! The Mariners have won 10 in a row for the first time in two decades and the vibes are good. Let’s check in on the rest of the league.
In Mariners news...
- Daniel Kramer talked to Jarred Kelenic about his latest stint in Tacoma and what he’s learned during the process.
- Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs talked about the success of the Mariners starting rotation during this hot stretch.
- Andrew Knapp will set his sights elsewhere.
Mariners roster move:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) July 13, 2022
Andrew Knapp, C, cleared waivers and elects free agency.
- In case you missed it...
It’s official. Home Run Derby on Monday 7/18 at 8pm ET ⭐️ #JRODSHOW pic.twitter.com/K2SzGJkri8— Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) July 13, 2022
- Jon Morosi offered a few trade possibilities for the Mariners.
Around the league...
- David O’Brien at The Athletic wrote about the addition of Robinson Canó in Atlanta, which the team hopes will be beneficial for the squad in multiple ways. ($)
- The Blue Jays made the shocking decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo even though the team currently holds a playoff spot. Montoyo had reportedly lost the trust of the players.
- The Baseball Prospectus staff released an update to their top 50 prospects.
- A whopping 10 players for the Kansas City Royals will not make the trip to Toronto because they are unvaccinated. This is embarrassing for a team that pretends it is interested in winning.
- Heading into the 2022 MLB Draft, Kumar Rocker remains a major draft day mystery. Tim Keown at ESPN has the story.
- Luis Severino was pulled from yesterday’s game. It doesn’t look good for the oft-injured starter.
Luis Severino has "right shoulder tightness,' Yankees announce. He will see the team doctor and get an MRI tomorrow.— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 14, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- Give me more boat games!
Source: Gonzaga and Michigan St. have finalized their upcoming game on Veterans Day on the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier in San Diego. Game will be on ESPN and tip late afternoon out West/prime time on East Coast. Will be CBB's first game on a battleship since 2012.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 13, 2022
Loading comments...