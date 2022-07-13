47-42: Chart

Mariners 2, Nationals 1

Going for a scenic sunset walk on the Potomac: Diego Castillo (.227 WPA)

Suddenly remembering that you have a plane to catch: Luis Torrens (-.082 WPA) (But actually not because he threw out a runner stealing second right before the batter hit a double that would have scored the-then go ahead run. And the Mariners swept a double header and won 10 in a row for the first time in LL’s history, so no one gets pointed and laughed at!)

OTD in Ichiro: In the Ichiro-Randy Johnson All Star Game rematch, Randy barely beats Ichiro to first base for a force out.