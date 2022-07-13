Filed under: 7/13/22: Second Game Thread, Part Two By Sweezo Jul 13, 2022, 4:42pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 7/13/22: Second Game Thread, Part Two Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images More game thread! More From Lookout Landing Mariners stare at their haunted reflection, persevere, win 2-1 47-42: Chart 7/13/22: Open Game 2 Thread Mariners hit home runs, skip second step, profit, defeat Nationals 6-4 Checking in with the AL West: Things are looking up 46-42: Chart Loading comments...
Loading comments...