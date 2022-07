Mariners 6, Nationals 4

Mariners number 26 (Frazier), 27 (Winker), 28 (Suárez) and 29 (Raleigh) all homer for the first time four consecutive numbers all homer in the same game in franchise history

Eugenio: “I’m not really a morning baseball guy” - we stan a relatable king

Taking a ride in the bullpen cart: Chris Flexen, .205 WPA/ Eugenio Suárez, .198 WPA

Not taking a ride in the bullpen cart: J.P. Crawford, -.047 WPA

First 9-game winning streak for the Mariners since 2003!