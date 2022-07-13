7/13/22: Open Game 2 Thread

The Mariners won game one! It is possible to win games during a double-header!

The Mariners have won nine games in a row, and 17 of their last 20. This team is super exciting, and it’s hard not to get swept up, especially since most of this success is coming with pretty noticeable absences, be it from injury or suspension. But I have good news for everyone:

Lineup! The full return of the Suspension 3 at the top of the order. pic.twitter.com/15pSvPAihD — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 13, 2022

That’s right, the Seattle Mariners Fight Club has served their suspensions and are all back in the lineup. Sound off your “JULIOOOOOOO”s in the comments, please.

Speaking of Julio:

It’s official. Home Run Derby on Monday 7/18 at 8pm ET ⭐️ #JRODSHOW pic.twitter.com/K2SzGJkri8 — Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) July 13, 2022

Baseballs beware. @JRODshow44 is headed to the Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/dNqYw0adsV — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2022

Juliome Run Derby? It’s a work in process.

Some folks fear that participating in the Home Run Derby wrecks a hitter’s swing, but I’m not worried. First, Julio works too hard to let it affect him too much. Second, it’s great practice for next year in Seattle. And third, it makes for great television.

So here’s hoping for the second win of the day!

Oh, and if you have any suggestions on what I should put on my popcorn to make it D.C./Seattle themed let me know. I usually just put garlic powder as an imitation of garlic fries, but I am open to suggestions!