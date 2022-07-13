 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/13/22: Lazaro Montes, Brandon Drury, and Tony La Russa

Time for two in Washington (D.C.)

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! Bad news: I did not get to see the Mariners play in person for the first time since 2018 because of the dumb storm. Good news: I had two young British fellows randomly come up to me and we struck up a lovely conversation about all things baseball, sports, and America. It was a great way to kill an hour before the game was officially postponed. So shout out to those blokes. Onto the double-header!

In Mariners news...

  • Ryan Divish answered questions about the M’s recent hot streak, Kyle Lewis’ timetable, and more in his latest mailbag for The Seattle Times.
  • This honor usually, bestowed upon a former Mariner, goes to Ryan Rowland-Smith this year!
  • Lazaro Montes is off to about as good of a start as you can hope for a teenager in his first year in the system.
  • In his most recent interview for The Seattle Times, Jerry Dipoto talked about the team’s recent stretch and their plans for the trade deadline.
  • This is mostly a nothing-rumor, especially given that Dipoto urged patience for Adam Frazier in the above piece, but still interesting.

Around the league...

  • ...Is Tony La Russa alright? Not only is it after a pitch has already been thrown, it’s when they’re down four runs in the fifth with two outs in the frame! There’s no way he lasts beyond this season, right?
  • Do they realize that Nestor Cortes and Byron Buxton are both in the American League? (credit to Matthew Roberson for that point)

Anders’ picks...

