Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/13/22: Lazaro Montes, Brandon Drury, and Tony La Russa

Good morning everyone! Bad news: I did not get to see the Mariners play in person for the first time since 2018 because of the dumb storm. Good news: I had two young British fellows randomly come up to me and we struck up a lovely conversation about all things baseball, sports, and America. It was a great way to kill an hour before the game was officially postponed. So shout out to those blokes. Onto the double-header!

In Mariners news...

Ryan Divish answered questions about the M’s recent hot streak, Kyle Lewis’ timetable, and more in his latest mailbag for The Seattle Times.

This honor usually, bestowed upon a former Mariner, goes to Ryan Rowland-Smith this year!

Excited to announce I will be the @Mariners representative at this year's @MLB Draft in Los Angeles and have the honor of announcing the first 3 picks! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/XwR0uxZ3FK — Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18) July 12, 2022

Lazaro Montes is off to about as good of a start as you can hope for a teenager in his first year in the system.

Lazaro Montes is only 17 years old and has played in 25 professional games for the DSL Mariners. His stats?



.347/.452/.720/1.172, 18 R, 26 H, 5 HR, 22 RBI pic.twitter.com/bCchAovrZZ — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 12, 2022

In his most recent interview for The Seattle Times, Jerry Dipoto talked about the team’s recent stretch and their plans for the trade deadline.

This is mostly a nothing-rumor, especially given that Dipoto urged patience for Adam Frazier in the above piece, but still interesting.

#Reds infielder Brandon Drury is the in-demand @MLB trade deadline candidate we aren't discussing enough. He's an option for the #Mariners, among others, because of his ability to cover multiple positions. Drury is on a low-cost, 1-year deal and has an .873 OPS. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 12, 2022

Around the league...

The Baseball America staff talked about some of the biggest risers and fallers in their most recent update to their top 100 prospects list. ($)

Fangraphs started off their Prospect Week by ranking the farm systems around the sport in advance of the upcoming MLB Draft.

Major League Baseball announced three All-Star replacements for injured players...and none of them is Ty France.

We have three new All-Stars!



They replace Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and Josh Hader on the roster. pic.twitter.com/asDrfY7UVj — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2022

...Is Tony La Russa alright? Not only is it after a pitch has already been thrown, it’s when they’re down four runs in the fifth with two outs in the frame! There’s no way he lasts beyond this season, right?

Tony La Russa and the White Sox intentionally walk Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count after fouling off the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/elXdIKvsaI — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 12, 2022

Do they realize that Nestor Cortes and Byron Buxton are both in the American League? (credit to Matthew Roberson for that point)

It's going to be a movie!



Sit back and enjoy the show. pic.twitter.com/r6xrI1ZH3a — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2022

Jayson Stark at The Athletic explained how Major League Baseball may implement the shift ban going forward, assuming they choose to do so. ($)

Several participants of this year’s Home Run Derby are now known. We also know that Julio has been offered a spot, but he is still mulling over whether or not he wants to do it.

Anders’ picks...