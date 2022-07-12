 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/12/22: Dodgers Stadium workers strike, Bryan Reynolds, Matthew Berry leaves ESPN

League-wide injuries begin to pile, Carlos Santana makes Julio smile, and the 2022 All-Stars will be playing in style

By Bren Everfolly
In Mariners news...

  • Baseball America updated their 2022 top 100 prospects, and three Mariners made the list. Noelvi Marte (48), Edwin Arroyo (49), and Matt Brash (71). ($)
  • Baseball Prospectus did a breakdown of the changes Andrés Muñoz made that has lead to his recent success ($)

  • Erik Swanson has rejoined the club

Around the league...

In response, the MLBPA released a statement in support of their decision.

  • After fifteen years, Matthew Berry is leaving ESPN, and released a statement on the matter.

  • The 2022 All-Star Game jerseys were revealed, and in my opinion are a significant improvement over last year’s.

  • Updates were given on some recent Rays injuries, including that of Wander Franco.

And it looks like Tampa Bay’s bad luck in that regard continue as Josh Fleming is likely headed to the IL as well.

  • Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, often discussed lately as a potential trade target for many teams, is heading to the 10-day IL.

  • The Rangers also did some roster shuffling due to some injuries.

  • The Phillies are also experiencing roster shuffling, but instead of injury, it’s due to the unvaccinated status of several of their players as they prepare for a series in Toronto.

Bren’s pick...

  • When a team you follow is struggling, off days are welcomed. When a team you follow is performing like the Mariners have been, it leaves a void. Luckily, Lydia Cruz graced us with this tweet of Mariners content that absolutely sparks joy and helped fill the space between game days.

