Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/12/22: Dodgers Stadium workers strike, Bryan Reynolds, Matthew Berry leaves ESPN

In Mariners news...

Baseball America updated their 2022 top 100 prospects, and three Mariners made the list. Noelvi Marte (48), Edwin Arroyo (49), and Matt Brash (71). ($)

Baseball Prospectus did a breakdown of the changes Andrés Muñoz made that has lead to his recent success ($)

Erik Swanson has rejoined the club

Erik Swanson has been reinstated from the paternity list, and Jacob Barnes has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 11, 2022

Around the league...

Sam Blum over at The Athletic produced an article covering the famous ‘Tungsten Arm’ O’doyle tweet that so perfectly captured the Angels’ woes

Over at Fangraphs David Laurila asked players which teammates influenced them the greatest, and former Seattle pitcher James Paxton’s response was one of those featured.

With the All-Star Game around the corner, Dodger Stadium workers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike

Breaking: Dodger Stadium Workers Vote 99% to Authorize Strike Ahead of MLB All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/nQ70evlQj4 — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) July 11, 2022

In response, the MLBPA released a statement in support of their decision.

A statement regarding the strike authorization vote by Dodger Stadium concessions workers represented by @UNITEHERE11 https://t.co/8z2z6B6QW3 pic.twitter.com/lZD7WPdQ91 — MLBPA (@MLBPA) July 11, 2022

After fifteen years, Matthew Berry is leaving ESPN, and released a statement on the matter.

So… some personal news: This is my last week at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cDcVgN2BSc — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) July 11, 2022

The 2022 All-Star Game jerseys were revealed, and in my opinion are a significant improvement over last year’s.

Updates were given on some recent Rays injuries, including that of Wander Franco.

More on latest #Rays injury news, with Franco having surgery Tuesday and Kiermaier to see a hip specialist and miss “some time.” https://t.co/rpL6qEM9IU — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 11, 2022

And it looks like Tampa Bay’s bad luck in that regard continue as Josh Fleming is likely headed to the IL as well.

#Rays say Fleming was removed from game with right oblique tightness and will undergo further evaluation on Tuesday — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 12, 2022

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, often discussed lately as a potential trade target for many teams, is heading to the 10-day IL.

Per the Pirates, OF Bryan Reynolds went on the 10-day IL due to a strained right oblique — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) July 11, 2022

The Rangers also did some roster shuffling due to some injuries.

Sam Huff will be recalled today. Mitch Garver’s surgery was successful.



Meanwhile, Dane Dunning to the IL with a right ankle impingement. Kolby Allard has been recalled for now, but the already-thin rotation just got thinner. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) July 11, 2022

The Phillies are also experiencing roster shuffling, but instead of injury, it’s due to the unvaccinated status of several of their players as they prepare for a series in Toronto.

The Phillies will put Realmuto, Bohm, Nola and Gibson on restricted list for Toronto. They forfeit pay and service time for two days. Other potential absences were mitigated through demotions to minors / injuries. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 11, 2022

Bren’s pick...

When a team you follow is struggling, off days are welcomed. When a team you follow is performing like the Mariners have been, it leaves a void. Luckily, Lydia Cruz graced us with this tweet of Mariners content that absolutely sparks joy and helped fill the space between game days.