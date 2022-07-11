 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Mariners Photos of the Week: July 03-09, 2022

Feast your eyes on these photos.

By Shay Weintraub
Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

We’re trying something new here over at Lookout Landing: Photos of the Week. We have access to so many awesome shots that never make it to the lead image spot and it would be a crime against humanity (like this year’s Fourth of July caps) to keep them from you.

Enjoy!

Sunday July 03 vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Carlos Santana #41 after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

As it turns out, Julio Rodríguez and Carlos Santana are about one $75 Claire’s gift card away from getting matching Best Friend Forever earrings. If this means we’ll be seeing more Julio and Carlos hugging content, I’m all here for it.

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: A fan is taken off the field in handcuffs during the seventh inning of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 2-1.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

This guy tried to turn the Seventh Inning Stretch into the Seventh Inning Streak. Even though the dude got caught, shirt’s off to him, he did the damn thing.

Monday July 04 at San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 4: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners, left, and Kristopher Negron #45 wear special socks in honor of the Fourth of July holiday during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres July 4, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

This might be a cold take, but my least favorite part about baseball is the circle-jerk the sport does for the United States. How many of the guys playing in the league are native to countries that have been colonized or battered by American militancy and they’re forced to wear these colors?

Anyway, the socks were the best part of the uniform on Independence Day because they came with comic book-esque vibes.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
Jul 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (right) celebrates with third base coach Manny Acta (left) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

By the end of this season, Julio and Manny Acta are going to be really, really good at giving each other high fives.

July 05 at San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 5: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners slides as he scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against San Diego Padres July 5, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Pictured: everyone sliding into Dylan Moore’s DMs after he posted this thirst trap ad

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 5: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on July 5, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Is Sam Haggerty the best player on the team? No, however, he has the makings of turning into a Dylan Moore-type — coming through when you least expect it, yet need it most.

July 07 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 07: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays greets Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners before the game at T-Mobile Park on July 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Now happening at T-Mobile Park: tango classes

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 07: Santiago Espinal #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores past Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As a child I hated getting my hands dirty. My skin would dry out fairly quickly and I would be left feeling irritable until my paws were fully mosturized.

No, I didn’t play baseball. Why do you ask?

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 07: Eugenio Suarez #28, Carlos Santana #41, J.P. Crawford #3 and Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners react after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 at T-Mobile Park on July 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mariners seance club meets at 11am. Just sayin’.

July 08 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners dives short of third base and eventually was tagged out during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

You gotta hand it to Julio — he tripped himself up but continued to hustle as much as he could to get to the base, knowing he would probably be tagged out. That’s the kind of hustle that deserves an extra Capri Sun after the game.

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his RBI double during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

My love for Dylan Moore grew this much after his aforementioned ad.

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his walk-off three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

All I can think of when I see this photo is all the poor hungover souls that could use that Gatorade Eugenio Suárez had dumped on his head. Precious gold.

July 09 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 09: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners leaps after getting a force out on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

As world renowned musical artists Troy and Gabriella once sang, “We’re soarin’, we’re flyin’.”

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 09: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Did someone make sure Carlos was wearing his Apple Watch before he hit all those home runs this weekend? We could’ve counted his steps.

Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 09: Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Not sure what I love more about this photo: Andres’ defiance of gravity or knowing that his 100mph+ fastballs leave him, like the batters, on his toes.

