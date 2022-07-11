Best Mariners Photos of the Week: July 03-09, 2022

We’re trying something new here over at Lookout Landing: Photos of the Week. We have access to so many awesome shots that never make it to the lead image spot and it would be a crime against humanity (like this year’s Fourth of July caps) to keep them from you.

Enjoy!

Sunday July 03 vs. Oakland Athletics

As it turns out, Julio Rodríguez and Carlos Santana are about one $75 Claire’s gift card away from getting matching Best Friend Forever earrings. If this means we’ll be seeing more Julio and Carlos hugging content, I’m all here for it.

This guy tried to turn the Seventh Inning Stretch into the Seventh Inning Streak. Even though the dude got caught, shirt’s off to him, he did the damn thing.

Poll Would you ever streak at a sporting event? Hell yeah

Hell no

I’ve already done it! vote view results 0% Hell yeah (0 votes)

0% Hell no (0 votes)

0% I’ve already done it! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Monday July 04 at San Diego Padres

This might be a cold take, but my least favorite part about baseball is the circle-jerk the sport does for the United States. How many of the guys playing in the league are native to countries that have been colonized or battered by American militancy and they’re forced to wear these colors?

Anyway, the socks were the best part of the uniform on Independence Day because they came with comic book-esque vibes.

By the end of this season, Julio and Manny Acta are going to be really, really good at giving each other high fives.

July 05 at San Diego Padres

Pictured: everyone sliding into Dylan Moore’s DMs after he posted this thirst trap ad

Is Sam Haggerty the best player on the team? No, however, he has the makings of turning into a Dylan Moore-type — coming through when you least expect it, yet need it most.

July 07 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Now happening at T-Mobile Park: tango classes

As a child I hated getting my hands dirty. My skin would dry out fairly quickly and I would be left feeling irritable until my paws were fully mosturized.

No, I didn’t play baseball. Why do you ask?

Mariners seance club meets at 11am. Just sayin’.

July 08 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

You gotta hand it to Julio — he tripped himself up but continued to hustle as much as he could to get to the base, knowing he would probably be tagged out. That’s the kind of hustle that deserves an extra Capri Sun after the game.

My love for Dylan Moore grew this much after his aforementioned ad.

All I can think of when I see this photo is all the poor hungover souls that could use that Gatorade Eugenio Suárez had dumped on his head. Precious gold.

July 09 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

As world renowned musical artists Troy and Gabriella once sang, “We’re soarin’, we’re flyin’.”

Did someone make sure Carlos was wearing his Apple Watch before he hit all those home runs this weekend? We could’ve counted his steps.

Not sure what I love more about this photo: Andres’ defiance of gravity or knowing that his 100mph+ fastballs leave him, like the batters, on his toes.