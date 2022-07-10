07/10/22: Open Game Thread

It happens every year — Toronto comes to town and the entire country of Canada follows them across our northern border to wave their silly little maple leaves in our faces and dare to compare their moose to our moose. The nerve.

Well, friends, the last day of the Blue Jays series is here and it’s shaping up to be a good one with our maybe-All-Star taking the mound against Toronto’s Birdies from the Bullpen.

Time: 1:10PT/4:10ET

Watch: ROOTSportsNW / MLB.teevee

Listen: Seattle Sports 710AM

Game Recaps from this Series:

Thu July 07 - “Mariners quash northern invasion, charge back to .500 in 8-3 victory”

Fri July 08 - “‘Doesn’t matter, get better’: Mariners walk off Blue Jays 5–2 in 11 innings”

Sat July 09 - “Mariners live in and for The Moment, win 2-1”