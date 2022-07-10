 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/10/22: Andrés Muñoz, Carlos Rodón, and Wander Franco

Pitchers throwing heat, seven game winning feat, Angels continue to experience defeat

By Bren Everfolly
/ new
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, a flurry of roster moves was made yesterday, and Shannon Drayer did a breakdown of who went where.

In regards to the George Kirby of it all, Daniel Kramer provided an update on that front.

  • On Friday, Julio fell and floundered on the base paths. Yesterday, before the game, the team and him had fun with it.

  • How good was Andrés Muñoz last night? Enough for Rob Friedman to take notice.

  • Down on the farm in Modesto, Andrew Moore had so much movement on a pitch it almost hit Wilson Alvarez, and still fooled him into swinging

  • If you’re unfamiliar with the wild history that the Seattle Mariners, and their fans, are built upon, or merely wish to revisit the amazing documentary that perfectly captures the tone of it, The Beacon Cinema is going to be hosting a special showing.

  • The Mariners Team Store is hosting an event where you can meet Bret Boone and Mike Cameron on July 21st and T-Mobile Park

Around the league...

  • Carlos Rodón pitched a complete game allowing only one run on three hits, striking out twelve, and didn’t just seal the deal, he welded it shut with some heat:

  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole and single, and did it with style.

  • With the trade deadline looming ever nearer, Tampa Bay nabbed the first of potentially many Oakland A’s to be moved.

  • While the Rays just added with a trade, they also have subtracted in the form of a few injuries.

  • The Red Sox moved Christian Arroyo to the IL

They also said moved on entirely from Hansel Robles

Bren’s picks...

  • Technically this one fits in the “Around the league” category, but I think it deserves special attention for a few different reasons. First, I am actually pretty fond of the Orioles, and they now have a seven game winning streak to match the one the Seattle Mariners are on. Even better though, their win yesterday was a shutout victory against the Disgraced Los Angeles Angels formerly of Anaheim California. The very same Angels, fallen from grace, after they dared tempt the gods of baseball and chaos when they played villain to the Mariners in the infamous brawl of June 26th.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...