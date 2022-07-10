Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/10/22: Andrés Muñoz, Carlos Rodón, and Wander Franco

In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, a flurry of roster moves was made yesterday, and Shannon Drayer did a breakdown of who went where.
Roster moves. We didn’t have a chance to ask about Kirby. Looks like they are getting him a little break. pic.twitter.com/E7UPOMRizR— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 10, 2022
In regards to the George Kirby of it all, Daniel Kramer provided an update on that front.
George Kirby said he's slated to throw 2-3 lower-stress innings for Triple-A Tacoma next Saturday ... He knew that built-in rest was eventually coming, says he feels great physically and that he'll be back in a few weeks.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 10, 2022
- On Friday, Julio fell and floundered on the base paths. Yesterday, before the game, the team and him had fun with it.
It keeps getting better pic.twitter.com/2Ffm0mpXgS— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 9, 2022
- How good was Andrés Muñoz last night? Enough for Rob Friedman to take notice.
Andrés Muñoz, Filth. pic.twitter.com/uEvCRePqgz— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 10, 2022
- Down on the farm in Modesto, Andrew Moore had so much movement on a pitch it almost hit Wilson Alvarez, and still fooled him into swinging
Oh my goodness Andrew Moore. pic.twitter.com/2CI1ALfxKG— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 10, 2022
- If you’re unfamiliar with the wild history that the Seattle Mariners, and their fans, are built upon, or merely wish to revisit the amazing documentary that perfectly captures the tone of it, The Beacon Cinema is going to be hosting a special showing.
BACK ON SALE and MOVED TO A LARGER VENUE!— The Beacon Cinema (@TheBeaconSEA) July 9, 2022
On August 6th we're proud to welcome @jon_bois and Alex Rubenstein in person for a special screening of THE HISTORY OF THE SEATTLE MARINERS.
Now happening at our neighbors, the Ark Lodge Cinemas!
ℹ️/ : https://t.co/Ici71Avsyu pic.twitter.com/3uj6ZNbdW9
- The Mariners Team Store is hosting an event where you can meet Bret Boone and Mike Cameron on July 21st and T-Mobile Park
Save the Date— Mariners Team Store (@MarinersStore) July 9, 2022
Meet Bret Boone and Mike Cameron on Thursday, July 21st at @TMobilePark from 4:30-6pm! pic.twitter.com/gheM6LBHlp
Around the league...
- Carlos Rodón pitched a complete game allowing only one run on three hits, striking out twelve, and didn’t just seal the deal, he welded it shut with some heat:
99 MPH heat on the 112th pitch for the complete game.— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2022
Have a day, @Carlos_Rodon55.
(MLB x @CueHealth) pic.twitter.com/srDLBzgD59
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole and single, and did it with style.
This was TOO SMOOTH— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022
(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/TNKUgV8AeD
- With the trade deadline looming ever nearer, Tampa Bay nabbed the first of potentially many Oakland A’s to be moved.
Trade season is kicking into gear. The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland A's for AAA outfielder Cal Stevenson and Class A right-hander Christian Fernandez, sources familiar with the trade tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 9, 2022
- While the Rays just added with a trade, they also have subtracted in the form of a few injuries.
#Rays Franco looks to be headed for hamate surgery, Kiermaier is sidelined again with left hip problems as injuries continue to mount https://t.co/JxJD3gZO9A— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 10, 2022
- The Red Sox moved Christian Arroyo to the IL
Left groin strain for Arroyo— Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 9, 2022
They also said moved on entirely from Hansel Robles
The Red Sox have released Hansel Robles after DFA’ing him earlier this week— Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 9, 2022
Bren’s picks...
- Technically this one fits in the “Around the league” category, but I think it deserves special attention for a few different reasons. First, I am actually pretty fond of the Orioles, and they now have a seven game winning streak to match the one the Seattle Mariners are on. Even better though, their win yesterday was a shutout victory against the Disgraced Los Angeles Angels formerly of Anaheim California. The very same Angels, fallen from grace, after they dared tempt the gods of baseball and chaos when they played villain to the Mariners in the infamous brawl of June 26th.
SEVEN straight W's for the @Orioles— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2022
(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/K5jrhOIwqI
Loading comments...