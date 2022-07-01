 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

7/1/22: Open Game Thread

Mariners kick off a holiday weekend at home

By Kate Preusser
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners
our perfect boy
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After the Mariners pulled out an exciting win last night, they look to secure at least a series split against the A’s and hard-throwing James Kaprielian.

Lineup:

News:

Unfortunately there’s no news you really want to hear about, like a Kyle Lewis rehab assignment or details on the suspensions that have been appealed, so here’s some goofiness instead.

This tweet got deleted but I’m putting it here for posterity. Also if anyone has any pictures of Raleigh in the scrum, please send them my way. I hope our Big Dumper was Dumping on some Angels.

Also, in Angels Fans Are Having A Normal One News:

Game info:

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports

TV: ROOT Sports NW, fuboTV (streaming)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...