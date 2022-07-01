Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/1/22L J.P. Crawford, Joey Gallo, and The Pac-12

Good morning everyone and welcome to the month of July! Here’s what’s going on right now.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it...100 mph from LoGi??
Logan Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/nvEN0B3Vwt— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 1, 2022
- This story adds another great chapter, with the pizza place that Jesse Winker got his surprise pizza from providing a $1,000 donation to St. Jude’s in the name of the Doordash driver who delivered it to him.
"Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity. Actions speak louder than words."— Simranjeet Singh (@JeetBhamra4) June 30, 2022
Thank you so much @MountainMikes
For your contribution.@sofieballgame@Mariners @Gurmeetkaur1414 @stephenjnesbitt @DoorDash @StJude #Viral #USA pic.twitter.com/DjHLQzTXJu
- Some of the hype has worn off of Noelvi this season, but last night he hit his eighth bomb of the year.
Things you love to see: another @MarteNoelvi blast! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/09IzyKHThy— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) June 30, 2022
- The Mariners have agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Chris Mazza.
- In case you missed it, J.P. Crawford had his suspension knocked down to four games and began serving it last night. Jesse Winker will start serving his suspension when Crawford is back.
Around the league...
- Ronald Acuña, Jr. and Aaron Judge were guaranteed All-Star Game spots since they earned the most votes in the first round of voting. Major League Baseball also announced the finalists for every other position. Ty France will go up against Vlad Guerrero, Jr. for the right to represent the American League at first base.
- It’s been a really tough season for Joey Gallo.
Joey Gallo had a .138 BA with 32 K in June.— Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) July 1, 2022
Gallo is the first player in Yankees history with a sub-.150 batting average and 30+ K in any month.
- Are the Pirates...fun?
Michael Perez has 3 home runs tonight for the Pirates.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 1, 2022
Bryan Reynolds hit 3 yesterday.
Jack Suwinski hit 3 on June 19th.
The Pirates are the first team in MLB history to have 3 different players with a 3-HR game in the same month. pic.twitter.com/Me8avDpZ5p
Anders’ picks...
- A major shakeup is coming to west coast college athletics: UCLA and USC are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10, dealing a major blow to the Conference of Champions.
- Teddy Cahill at Baseball America analyzed how this major move could impact college baseball.
Loading comments...