Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/1/22L J.P. Crawford, Joey Gallo, and The Pac-12

Happy Friday!

By Anders Jorstad
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and welcome to the month of July! Here’s what’s going on right now.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it...100 mph from LoGi??
  • This story adds another great chapter, with the pizza place that Jesse Winker got his surprise pizza from providing a $1,000 donation to St. Jude’s in the name of the Doordash driver who delivered it to him.
  • Some of the hype has worn off of Noelvi this season, but last night he hit his eighth bomb of the year.

Around the league...

  • Ronald Acuña, Jr. and Aaron Judge were guaranteed All-Star Game spots since they earned the most votes in the first round of voting. Major League Baseball also announced the finalists for every other position. Ty France will go up against Vlad Guerrero, Jr. for the right to represent the American League at first base.
  • It’s been a really tough season for Joey Gallo.
  • Are the Pirates...fun?

Anders’ picks...

