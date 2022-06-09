Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/9/22: Joey Bart, Gabriel Moreno, and Mike Zunino

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball right now.
In Mariners news...
- David Laurila at Fangraphs spoke to Paul Sewald about the development of his new and improved slider.
- In case you missed it, Hector Neris and Dusty Baker were each given suspensions while Scott Servais and several players were handed fines for their involvement in the benches clearing incident during the Astros series.
Around the league...
- The Giants have optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart back down to Triple-A after the receiver struggled to the tune of a .156/.296/.300 slash line in 36 games in the bigs this year.
- Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will be promoting top-10 overall prospect Gabriel Moreno this weekend with catcher Danny Jansen hitting the IL.
- Don’t worry, we’ve got more catcher news for you.
The Tampa Bay Rays are giving away "Florida Man" Mike Zunino bobbleheads featuring cutoff sleeves, jean shorts, boots and an alligator— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 8, 2022
The catcher was born in Florida and lived there through college, where he played for the Gators
(h/t @bbletter) pic.twitter.com/JY7kE8UXKY
- The Angels, desperate to shake things up, turned to Nickelback to save them. He did not answer the call, and they have now lost 14 straight.
People: I can report that every Angels player will walk up to Nickleback tonight. The coaches decided it as a way to shake things up. So, if the Angels snap their losing streak tonight, you can thank Nickleback.— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022
- Things are not going well for the Angels in the minors either, with their top pitching prospect hitting the injured list.
#Angels top pitching prospect Sam Bachman has been placed on the IL at AA. The Angels brought Bachman to SoCal for a exam this week and an MRI showed just inflammation in the bicep area, per source. Nothing serious, but he will be down for a couple weeks. https://t.co/64KCeWkKyp— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 8, 2022
- Daniel Kaplan at The Athletic reports that Angel Hernandez is alleging that Major League Baseball has manipulated replay reviews in order to make minorities look bad. ($)
- Mike Scioscia and Jimmy Rollins have been named the managers of the MLB Futures Game this year.
- Stephen Strasburg is set to make his Nationals debut today. The right-hander has not pitched for a year due to thoracic outlet syndrome.
- Speaking of, A’s righty Daulton Jeffries will undergo surgery for TOS.
Anders’ picks...
- Mina, as always, is right here.
The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. pic.twitter.com/7p5f9ofv71— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 8, 2022
Loading comments...