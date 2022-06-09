 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/9/22: Joey Bart, Gabriel Moreno, and Mike Zunino

Lots of news on catchers on this Thursday.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

East Fall Stars v. West Fall Stars Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball right now.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Angels, desperate to shake things up, turned to Nickelback to save them. He did not answer the call, and they have now lost 14 straight.
  • Things are not going well for the Angels in the minors either, with their top pitching prospect hitting the injured list.

Anders’ picks...

  • Mina, as always, is right here.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...