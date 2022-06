Julio HBP today: 2

Did the Astros lose anyway?: Hell yeah.

Getting a window seat in the first ten rows of the airplane: Cal Raleigh, .176 WPA

Getting a middle seat in the back of the airplane by the bathroom: Adam Frazier, -.128

OTD in Ichiro

June 08, 2003 - On a four-hit day, Ichiro stole two bases, including his 100th in MLB in a 13-1 victory over da Mets. DA METS.