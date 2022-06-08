6/8/22: Open Game Thread

Happy rubber match game, everyone! It’s the last game before the guys head back home to the *checks notes* ah crap, the rainy Pacific Northwest.

You can read Kate’s wicked fun recap from a wicked fun Game 1 here and you can read Jacob’s wicked fun recap from a less than wicked fun Game 2 here.

And of course, you can read Kate and Jake’s series preview here.

Tonight (today?) Logan Gilbert and his dazzling 2.22 ERA square off against an Astros lineup that struggled tremendously against him on May 28 when he went 7 innings without giving up a run nor any extra base hits.

On the other side of the bump, José Urquidy has pitched a different tune in his two starts against the Mariners this season. Over the course two starts, Urquidy has given up 12 runs to Seattle in 8.7 innings, good for an 11.42 ERA. However, his home starts have been far more productive than his away’s, so it’ll be interesting to see how this one turns out.

Game time: 3:40 PT/6:40 ET

TV: ROOTSPORTSNW or MLBteevee for those out-of-market

Radio: 710 KIRO

Drop your final score predictions in the thread below for your chance to win bragging rights to tell your dog about after the game.