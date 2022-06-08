Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/8/22: Kyle Lewis, Evan White, and the Los Angeles Angels

Monday, the Seattle Mariners continued to channel chaos in an emphatic and wild win to start a three game series against the division leading Astros in Houston. Yesterday, they were starkly reminded that the Houston Astros are in fact still the Houston Astros, and that Justin Verlander is in fact still Justin Verlander, the highlights of which were covered by Lookout Landing’s always astute Jacob Parr. The rubber match against the ‘Stros will see a dominating Logan Gilbert set up on the mound across from José Urquidy, hoping to get the Mariners to their fourth series win in a row, with the game start scheduled for 3:40 PM Pacific.

In Mariners news...

Julio Rodríguez continues to impress, not only with his play, but his mental approach to the game.

Eugenio Suárez received some well deserved Good Vibes recognition of his contribution to the team so far.

If you thought something was different about Chris Flexen’s pitching last night, then you were right.

Chris Flexen mixed in a new pitch tonight - a slider he started throwing yesterday in the outfield. Threw it early in the game, had the velo he wanted and mixed it in throughout the night. Pretty impressive and helpful against a lineup he’s seen 4 times this year. — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) June 8, 2022

Following Monday’s benches-clearing incident, Scott Servais received a fine. Several members of the Astros organization were also issued punishments, proportional to their involvement.

MLB has disciplined six players/coaches for Monday’s Astros-Mariners incident: pic.twitter.com/pIWKOSzqcT — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 7, 2022

More bad news about Evan White’s progress, or lack thereof, in injury recovery.

Evan White was pulled off his rehab assignment in Tacoma about a week ago after he aggravated something in his hip/groin. There is no timetable for his return to baseball activity. — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) June 7, 2022

While the news about Kyle Lewis is more of a mixed bag:

An update on Kyle Lewis… he is still groggy and feeling effects from the concussion. He is not doing any baseball activity but is starting to do treadmill and bike work. — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) June 7, 2022

Taylor Trammell, a major contributor since coming back from his own injury, made an impressive play last night to rob Kyle Tucker of a hit.

Meanwhile Julio Rodríguez continues to utterly embarrass anyone who doubted that he would be a more than capable center fielder.

Around the league...

Almost one month ago, Matthew Roberson prophetically warned about putting too much faith in this year’s Los Angeles Angel’s team. Yesterday, after a franchise record-tying twelve game slide, and before yesterday’s game, this happened:

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. pic.twitter.com/oiyzSpQSxV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 7, 2022

Then, this happened:

Make it 13 losses in a row for the Angels, the latest 6-5 in 10 innings to the surging Red Sox. That sets a franchise record for consecutive defeats in a single season. Adding injury to insult, Mike Trout left the game in the third inning with left groin tightness. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 8, 2022

Oh, how they mighty have fallen.

The Mets had not one, but two players pulled from yesterday’s game.

UPDATE: X-rays on Pete Alonso's right hand came back negative, the Mets say. No broken bones for now, though he'll undergo further tests to be certain.



Separately, Starling Marte left the game due to left quad tightness. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 8, 2022

San Francisco Giants prospect Hunter Bishop is winning batflip of the year so far in my book:

BATFLIP OF THE YEAR!? Hunter Bishop is a baaaaad man. https://t.co/yMLPSC25R2 — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 7, 2022

It appears the vibes were bad in Miami, but they’re working on it, whatever “it” may be. Seemingly work it did, as they later went on to a decisive 12-2 victory over the Nationals, the highlights of which included this Jazz Chisholm Jr. grand slam.

Marlins had a 90 minute team meeting called by Don Mattingly. Said things had to get out in the open, and it was not a rah-rah meeting. Many people spoke. Said he would not be surprised if the team came out flat tonight. Would not disclose any further. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) June 7, 2022

An injury update for Houston’s Blake Taylor.

Astros are now calling Taylor’s injury “left elbow inflammation” rather than discomfort. https://t.co/csg9ks3RyM — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) June 7, 2022

Bren’s picks...

One of my all-time favorite baseball movies is getting a streaming television series, and the trailer for it just dropped. I am, as the kids say, HYPE.