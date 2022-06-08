 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/8/22: Kyle Lewis, Evan White, and the Los Angeles Angels

Sometimes there’s crying in baseball.

By Bren Everfolly
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Monday, the Seattle Mariners continued to channel chaos in an emphatic and wild win to start a three game series against the division leading Astros in Houston. Yesterday, they were starkly reminded that the Houston Astros are in fact still the Houston Astros, and that Justin Verlander is in fact still Justin Verlander, the highlights of which were covered by Lookout Landing’s always astute Jacob Parr. The rubber match against the ‘Stros will see a dominating Logan Gilbert set up on the mound across from José Urquidy, hoping to get the Mariners to their fourth series win in a row, with the game start scheduled for 3:40 PM Pacific.

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodríguez continues to impress, not only with his play, but his mental approach to the game.
  • Eugenio Suárez received some well deserved Good Vibes recognition of his contribution to the team so far.
  • If you thought something was different about Chris Flexen’s pitching last night, then you were right.
  • Following Monday’s benches-clearing incident, Scott Servais received a fine. Several members of the Astros organization were also issued punishments, proportional to their involvement.
  • More bad news about Evan White’s progress, or lack thereof, in injury recovery.
  • While the news about Kyle Lewis is more of a mixed bag:
  • Taylor Trammell, a major contributor since coming back from his own injury, made an impressive play last night to rob Kyle Tucker of a hit.
  • Meanwhile Julio Rodríguez continues to utterly embarrass anyone who doubted that he would be a more than capable center fielder.

Around the league...

  • Almost one month ago, Matthew Roberson prophetically warned about putting too much faith in this year’s Los Angeles Angel’s team. Yesterday, after a franchise record-tying twelve game slide, and before yesterday’s game, this happened:

Then, this happened:

Oh, how they mighty have fallen.

  • The Mets had not one, but two players pulled from yesterday’s game.
  • San Francisco Giants prospect Hunter Bishop is winning batflip of the year so far in my book:
  • It appears the vibes were bad in Miami, but they’re working on it, whatever “it” may be. Seemingly work it did, as they later went on to a decisive 12-2 victory over the Nationals, the highlights of which included this Jazz Chisholm Jr. grand slam.
  • An injury update for Houston’s Blake Taylor.

Bren’s picks...

  • One of my all-time favorite baseball movies is getting a streaming television series, and the trailer for it just dropped. I am, as the kids say, HYPE.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...