Mariners 1, Astros 4

Going to bed early like a responsible person: Adam Frazier (.239 WPA)

Staying up late to watch a Mariners loss: Abraham Toro (-.432 WPA)

OTD in Ichiro: Ichiro recorded his 2,500th professional hit in a four-hit game that included a home run on the first pitch of the first inning (hit 2,498) in a 10-9 win over Minnesota. In true Ichiro fashion, after the game he told reporters “I think to myself, ‘Wow. That’s many.’”