6/7/2022: SEA at HOU Open Game Thread

Have you recovered yet? No? Too bad! We still have more games to play at Minute Maid Park whether you like it or not. If you missed last night’s game, first off: sorry. It was a scorcher. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some sweet sweet content. First we have Kate’s excellent recap, as well as a piece on DMo’s utility defense, and a piece by Eric about how Julio is, in fact, that dude.

But that was yesterday, we have more baseball tonight! So let’s look at some lineups!

It’s Verlander day, which sucks. Although if Flex can keep the Astros from scoring too much, the M’s lineup should have an easier time dealing with the Astros bullpen since Houston used seven(!) pitchers last night.

In other news, Scott is poorer by an undisclosed amount as punishment for “actions that contributed to causing the incident” after last night’s dust up. And Houston skipper Dusty Baker will not be at today’s game, as he has been suspended for the same reason.

MLB has disciplined six players/coaches for Monday’s Astros-Mariners incident: pic.twitter.com/pIWKOSzqcT — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 7, 2022

As usual, the Seattle Mariners have refused to play a normal baseball game, so maybe keep some calming tea or warm milk at hand in case you have to go to bed early right after the game. Just in case.

Game Time: 5:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market folks

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat