Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/7/22: Erik Swanson, Julio Rodriguez, and Dallas Keuchel

Securing their first winning road trip of the season in one of the craziest Mariners games I’ve seen in a while, the Mariners are now 25-30 and just 1.5 games behind the struggling Los Angeles Angels for second place in the AL West. The series continues tomorrow at 5:10 PM with Chris Flexen on the mound.
In Mariners news...
- The ACL and DSL Mariners began their season yesterday, catch up on the action here:
Today is the opening of the season for the complex league teams (AZL, DSL). So far the DSL Mariners beat the DSL DBacks, 6-5, in extras:— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) June 6, 2022
OF Lázaro Montes, 2B 2 BB
OF Luis Bolivar, 3-for-4 with a 2B
SS Martin Gonzalez, 2-for-4
RHP Steven Sanchez 2.1 IP, 0 ER 6K
- RHP Erik Swanson has pushed back his return date as he plans on making one more rehab outing before rejoining the team.
Erik Swanson will not be joining the club in Houston. He needs to make one more rehab outing. It was pushed back a couple days due to fatigue - not pain. His return date is still a few days off.— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) June 6, 2022
- Check out this awesome story about local Seattle artist Alexander Cobb, who created the new J.P. Crawford mural downtown:
@Mariners Thank you for taking a chance on me. https://t.co/Mf7ncsvSDh— Alexander Codd (@_acodd) June 6, 2022
- Yeah so this happened last night.
Julio. Rodríguez.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2022
That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/qJ9tS6zl4T
- This also happened last night...
Benches clear in the Mariners-Astros game after Ty France was hit by a pitch pic.twitter.com/8IlcNrQCh6— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 7, 2022
- Newly acquired reliever Ryan Borucki is excited to be joining the Mariners as he recalls happy memories at T-Mobile Park.
Around the league...
- Congrats to Dee Strange-Gordon and his family on their new baby boy!
Dash Devaris Strange-Gordon— Dee Strange-Gordon (@FlashGJr) June 6, 2022
Born June 3rd 2022
7lbs 8oz
21 inches long. pic.twitter.com/MhZIZp7TZX
- Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks after being released by the Chicago White Sox late last month.
- The Cincinnati Reds have activated shortstop Jose Barrero from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville where he started and completed his rehab assignment.
Becca’s picks...
- With two home runs including a grand slam, NCAA softball’s all-time home run leader Jocelyn Alo helped lead the Oklahoma Sooners to the Women's College World Series with an insane 15-0 win. This team is special.
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2022
1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ on the career.
3️⃣2️⃣ on the year.
2️⃣ in the game.
' @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/OdgbOYANff
