 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/7/22: Erik Swanson, Julio Rodriguez, and Dallas Keuchel

That was fun.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Securing their first winning road trip of the season in one of the craziest Mariners games I’ve seen in a while, the Mariners are now 25-30 and just 1.5 games behind the struggling Los Angeles Angels for second place in the AL West. The series continues tomorrow at 5:10 PM with Chris Flexen on the mound.

In Mariners news...

  • The ACL and DSL Mariners began their season yesterday, catch up on the action here:
  • RHP Erik Swanson has pushed back his return date as he plans on making one more rehab outing before rejoining the team.
  • Check out this awesome story about local Seattle artist Alexander Cobb, who created the new J.P. Crawford mural downtown:
  • Yeah so this happened last night.
  • This also happened last night...

Around the league...

  • Congrats to Dee Strange-Gordon and his family on their new baby boy!

Becca’s picks...

  • With two home runs including a grand slam, NCAA softball’s all-time home run leader Jocelyn Alo helped lead the Oklahoma Sooners to the Women's College World Series with an insane 15-0 win. This team is special.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...