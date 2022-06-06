Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/6/22: Kevin Pillar, Cole Tucker, and Donovan Walton

Good morning all! Robbie Ray gets the start today at 5:10 pm as the Mariners face the Houston Astros in the third series of this road trip. Start your day right with the happenings of the baseball world:

In Mariners news...

Fun stat of the day:

The @Mariners lead the Majors in wins (4) when trailing going into the 9th inning this season. — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) June 5, 2022

The Mariners have released RHP Asher Wojciechowski and LHP Ian McKinney from their minor league contracts, both of whom re-signed with the team in February.

Henry Palattella at MLB.com highlights RHP Logan Gilbert in his article on five pitchers who have improved this season.

Around the league...

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, who fractured his left shoulder last week, will have season-ending surgery to repair it.

Dave Roberts confirmed Kevin Pillar is having surgery this week. It will be season-ending. — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) June 5, 2022

Former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Cole Tucker has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks, with RHP Jacob Webb being DFA’d in a corresponding move.