Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/6/22: Kevin Pillar, Cole Tucker, and Donovan Walton

Did someone say three series wins in a row?

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning all! Robbie Ray gets the start today at 5:10 pm as the Mariners face the Houston Astros in the third series of this road trip. Start your day right with the happenings of the baseball world:

In Mariners news...

  • Fun stat of the day:
  • The Mariners have released RHP Asher Wojciechowski and LHP Ian McKinney from their minor league contracts, both of whom re-signed with the team in February.
  • Henry Palattella at MLB.com highlights RHP Logan Gilbert in his article on five pitchers who have improved this season.

Around the league...

  • Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, who fractured his left shoulder last week, will have season-ending surgery to repair it.

