Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/6/22: Kevin Pillar, Cole Tucker, and Donovan Walton

Good morning all! Robbie Ray gets the start today at 5:10 pm as the Mariners face the Houston Astros in the third series of this road trip. Start your day right with the happenings of the baseball world:
In Mariners news...
- Fun stat of the day:
The @Mariners lead the Majors in wins (4) when trailing going into the 9th inning this season.— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) June 5, 2022
- The Mariners have released RHP Asher Wojciechowski and LHP Ian McKinney from their minor league contracts, both of whom re-signed with the team in February.
- Henry Palattella at MLB.com highlights RHP Logan Gilbert in his article on five pitchers who have improved this season.
Around the league...
- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, who fractured his left shoulder last week, will have season-ending surgery to repair it.
Dave Roberts confirmed Kevin Pillar is having surgery this week. It will be season-ending.— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) June 5, 2022
- Former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Cole Tucker has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks, with RHP Jacob Webb being DFA’d in a corresponding move.
The #Dbacks made the following roster moves:— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 5, 2022
- Claimed INF Cole Tucker off waivers from the Pirates and optioned to Triple-A Reno
- Designated RHP Jacob Webb for assignment
- The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Corey Dickerson on the 10-day IL with a left calf strain, calling up RHP Jake Walsh from Triple-A to take the open spot on the active roster.
- In a heartbreaking 9-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies after giving up a walk-off three-run homer, the Los Angeles Angels extend their losing streak to 11 games and continue to search for answers.
- Former Mariner Donovan Walton recorded his first career grand slam and first home run in a San Francisco Giants uniform last night as he powered the team to a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins to finish out their 10-game road trip on a high note.
Loading comments...