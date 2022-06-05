6/5/22: Open Game Thread

Happy George Kirby day to all who celebrate! A fantastic way to wrap up this series against the Rangers, as the M’s hunt their third straight series win.

I’ll say it, though - for the most part, both teams this series have been playing some uninspired baseball. Let’s see if they can turn this around today and just beat the hell out of this Texas team.

To cut off the questions off before you get the chance, yes, Dylan Moore will be starting in right field, because he has a 106 wRC+ against lefties in his career, while Taylor Trammel, love him, is sporting one closer to 30 for his career. Maybe we’ll see him pinch-hit later on.

Frazier appears to be getting a rest day today.

As mentioned, Kirby is getting his sixth career start today (oh, how the time flies. They grow up so fast). Hopefully he can continue what has been a great start to his campaign so far. Don’t look too fast, but he’s sporting a sub-3.00 FIP.

Martín Pérez gets the start today - the 31-year-old lefty has been off to a blistering start in his 11th year, sporting a 2.36 FIP, and already having racked up 2.0 fWAR. He’s been good in his career vs Seattle - the proud owner of an 8-5 record and a 3.44 ERA in 25 matchups (22 starts) against Seattle.

Game Time: 11:35 am PT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market folks

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat