 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/5/22: Kumar Rocker, Alec Bohm, and the NBA Finals

Another day of baseball and also a little bit of basketball, as a treat.

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2021 Major Leauge Baseball Draft Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Happy Sunday, readers! I’ve got a whole fresh batch of links for you to start your morning off right. Speaking of morning links...

Poll

What’s the best way to eat breakfast sausage?

view results
  • 44%
    links
    (123 votes)
  • 22%
    patties
    (62 votes)
  • 33%
    ground up in a burrito or casserole
    (94 votes)
279 votes total Vote Now

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners lost a close one last night and Zach Mason has the recap
  • Trader Jerry decided the work day wasn’t over when the game ended and made two roster moves before the sun went down.
  • The fellas down in Arkansas are on a win streak.

Around the league...

  • It was Alec “F—k this place” Bohm vs. his bat last night during a post-strikeout meltdown. Bat won (Warning: bloody content).
  • Dave Roberts tried to bring in a position player to pitch last night only to be told “uh uh, you can’t do that.”

Shay’s pick...

Poll

Who will win tonight’s Game 2 matchup?

view results
  • 26%
    Celtics
    (34 votes)
  • 73%
    Warriors
    (93 votes)
127 votes total Vote Now

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...