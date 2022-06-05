Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/5/22: Kumar Rocker, Alec Bohm, and the NBA Finals

Happy Sunday, readers! I’ve got a whole fresh batch of links for you to start your morning off right. Speaking of morning links...
Poll
What’s the best way to eat breakfast sausage?
-
44%
links
-
22%
patties
-
33%
ground up in a burrito or casserole
In Mariners news...
- Mariners lost a close one last night and Zach Mason has the recap
- Trader Jerry decided the work day wasn’t over when the game ended and made two roster moves before the sun went down.
Roster move. Tyler Keenan to the Jays, Mike Ford DFA'd. 40-man roster remains at 40. https://t.co/J3WOIbQ4OG— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 5, 2022
- The fellas down in Arkansas are on a win streak.
TRAVS WIN! TRAVS WIN! TRAVS WIN!— Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) June 5, 2022
FINAL
#ARTravs 8
Cardinals 3
3 in a row for the good guys!
3 home runs for Arkansas from Polcovich (3), Marlowe (4) and Scheiner (7). pic.twitter.com/lcfNkilPfG
- Ryan Divish at the Seattle Times breaks down the (sometimes frustrating) makeup of the bottom of the lineup.
Around the league...
- Keith Law at The Athletic writes about former Vanderbilt stud-turned-Mets unsigned draftee Kumar Rocker and his work toward becoming a first round pick for the second year in a row ($).
- Headline: New York Baseball Squad Upset Road Clubhouse Smells Like Home Clubhouse
Sounds like the Mets may file a complaint to MLB about the "rat urine" smell at Dodger Stadium around the work areas on the visitor's side (we mentioned this yesterday). One problem is trying to document a smell. It's not like they can just take a picture and send it to MLB.— Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 4, 2022
- It was Alec “F—k this place” Bohm vs. his bat last night during a post-strikeout meltdown. Bat won (Warning: bloody content).
- Dave Roberts tried to bring in a position player to pitch last night only to be told “uh uh, you can’t do that.”
Dave Roberts tried to bring in a position player to pitch down 5 runs.— Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 5, 2022
You can’t do that pic.twitter.com/hLCCNK5bOy
- The Tampa Bay Rays got in the Pride spirit last night and wore the rainbow on their sleeves and caps. Well, some of them did...
Shay’s pick...
- Celtics vs. Warriors tonight in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Who ya got?
Poll
Who will win tonight’s Game 2 matchup?
-
26%
Celtics
-
73%
Warriors
Loading comments...