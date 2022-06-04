23-30: Chart

Mariners 2, Rangers 3

Average EV in the top of the 8th: 102.4

xBA on the hit that scored all 3 Rangers runs: .330

Game Thread comment of the day: Sean P WAS Me, “Don’t blink, or you’ll miss the Wink”

Emojis: Jesse Winker, +.198 WPA

The Emoji Movie: Adam Frazier, -.306 WPA

OTD in Ichiro: In 2007, Ichiro hits a leadoff homer off Erik Bedard, one of 37 in his career. That’s a franchise record (no one else has more than six) and ninth all-time. At the time of his 37th, in 2012, it was sixth all-time. (Ichiro also had a single and a double, and the game-winning RBI in the 8th)