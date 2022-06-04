6/4/22: Open Game Thread

You’d hope that after getting into Dallas at 4:00 in the morning and then playing a game the next day, the Mariners would have earned some sleep. But no, MLB’s schedulers have it out for the Mariners yet again, lining them up for a first pitch just 17 hours after their most recent one.

Eugenio, who’s really leaning into being Kyle Seager’s replacement by homering in Arlington last night, wins today’s stay-off-your-feet-and-DH lottery. Consequently, Abraham Toro, Our Beloved will be at the hot corner.

As for the Rangers,

Does anyone else find it strange that they’re going with the hashtag #StraightUpTX in the age of the infield shift? Maybe they’ll do something creative with the slogan for their pride night?

We also have a sad Kyle Lewis update:

Kyle Lewis is still dealing with concussion effects. He has not done any activity to get his heart rate going. Mariners are following all concussion protocols. He won’t be activated from the IL any time soon. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 4, 2022

I’d really like to share some good baseball news to counterbalance that, but I don’t have any. So please share good things in the thread! When Eugenio gets a star moment, as he did last night, we should honor him by indulging in good vibes only.

First pitch: 1:05 PT

TV: Where you ROOT, and, for out of market folks, MLB.tv has it as the free game of the day (h/t to Paul AB for pointing that out)

Radio: 710 AM and Mariners.com

Good vibes: Only