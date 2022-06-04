Share All sharing options for: Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Crue Seager, Juan Mercedes, and Plain Hot Dogs

Happy Saturday, Mariners fans! For the past week I’ve been off of my personal Instagram account and it’s been frickin’ glorious. How often do you use Instagram?

In Mariners land...

Juan Mercedes threw a no-hitter and he was only naturally “ignored” walking into the clubhouse the next day.

Emerson Hancock and several other Travs took advantage of their road trip to Springfield this past week and shot a round at Payne’s Valley Golf Course.

Taylor Trammell took in the sights on the M’s recent visit to Baltimore.

Marco and Monica Gonzales’ adorable daughter GG is growing up right before all of our eyes.

Speaking of Marco, he did some good natured ribbing of teammate Robbie Ray and his choice mustache yesterday.

In baseball land...

Our dearly departed (not dead, just on a different team) Donnie Walton got the chance to be a position-player-pitching and @pitchersnation on Instagram has the Reel

When one Seager retires, another rises from the ashes...and gets the sponsorships LOL

Be honest, did you know this?

In Shay land...

I ran this poll during the game the other night and it seemed to be a hit. Drop your answer in the poll below and comment in the thread if you have some big thoughts about this one.

