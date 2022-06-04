 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Crue Seager, Juan Mercedes, and Plain Hot Dogs

My Wordle streak is at 25 hbu.

By Shay Weintraub
Happy Saturday, Mariners fans!

In Mariners land...

  • Juan Mercedes threw a no-hitter and he was only naturally “ignored” walking into the clubhouse the next day.
As a former WIAA golfer, I would like to know what it’s like to have nice weather in the spring.
  • Taylor Trammell took in the sights on the M’s recent visit to Baltimore.
Bird watching is coo.
We call that a three-point stance.
  • Speaking of Marco, he did some good natured ribbing of teammate Robbie Ray and his choice mustache yesterday.
Same.

In baseball land...

  • Our dearly departed (not dead, just on a different team) Donnie Walton got the chance to be a position-player-pitching and @pitchersnation on Instagram has the Reel
  • When one Seager retires, another rises from the ashes...and gets the sponsorships LOL
  • Be honest, did you know this?

In Shay land...

  • I ran this poll during the game the other night and it seemed to be a hit. Drop your answer in the poll below and comment in the thread if you have some big thoughts about this one.

