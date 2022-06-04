Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/4/22: Julio Rodríguez, Yordan Álvarez, and Joe Girardi

Good morning! Great win for Seattle last night, but I can’t believe the Mariners still have two more games in that disaster of a stadium.

In Mariners news ...

In case you missed it, Julio got some well-deserved recognition, as he was named AL Rookie of the Month:

Erik Swanson and Ken Giles both made rehab appearances in Everett. Swanson looked good, with 2 Ks in a clean inning. Giles looked ... less good, with two hits, two walks, two wild pitches, and just one strikeout over 0.2 IP. Just a rehab stint though, right?

Book your tickets now for June 10 to see Mina Kimes throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mariners take on the Red Sox. (Oh god, they have to play the Red Sox again.)

Around the league ...

Still speaking of erstwhile Mariners, over at Fangraphs, Jake Mailhot broke down Tyler Anderson’s reinvention timely enough before Anderson threw another gem yestreday.

A new team travels to Toronto, we learn more facts:

Max Kepler, Emilio Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill have been placed on the restricted list and won’t be with the Twins in Toronto this weekend. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) June 3, 2022

As a special treat for verified Twitter user, Matthew Roberson, we’re including this in the links today:

DOWN GOES VANDY!@USDBaseball topples the Commodores for a BIG win to open up the NCAA Corvallis Regional!#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/DCmFKfHrBw — San Diego Toreros (@USDToreros) June 3, 2022

Zach’s picks ...

Even for making wooden clogs, I would not have guessed that it looked this silly: