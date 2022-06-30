6/30/22: Open Game Thread

Good evening, everyone, and a very happy Pride Night for folks headed to the game tonight! While it’s uncertain whether the M’s will be wearing any on-field flair, they were taking BP in style.

And here are the lineups, dropped in a timely manner!

It’s a Logan Gilbert night, hooray! Unfortunately, the first thing that jumps out in the batting order is the absence of J.P. Crawford. Sure enough, his suspension starts today, but on the bright side, he was able to get it appealed down to four games instead of its initial five, and will still be around to take batting practice and stay sharp. Dylan Moore is manning shortstop in his stead, and Sam Haggerty will follow up a delightful 3-for-3 afternoon with his second straight game in right field (side note: when was the last time you saw three straight switch-hitters in the same lineup?). Marcus Wilson’s first big league start will have to wait for now, but you can tide yourself over by reading Lou’s wonderful About Last Night covering his debut in the eighth inning yesterday. I, for one, was super impressed by the poise he showed in working an eight-pitch walk.

For the A’s, they just brought back Stephen Piscotty from the injured list on Monday, and Skye Bolt, 80-grade name and all, is making his season debut. On the mound for Oakland is 26-year-old Adrián Martínez, who himself made his Major League debut in the backend of a double-header on May 10th. Martínez pitched quite well, allowing no runs or walks across 5.1 innings, and features a fairly standard sinker/slider/changeup arsenal. He’s put up solid ground ball numbers in the PCL, so any chance the M’s can get to elevate against him should be seized upon.

After yesterday’s victory, the Mariners have already clinched a winning June. With a victory tonight, though, they can close this bounceback month on another high note, and they’ll need all they can get if they have any chance of making a second-half push. So win, please, M’s. Be good allies!

Game Time: 7:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat