Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/30/22: Julio Rodríguez, Rob Manfred, and Freddie Freeman

welcome to the final day of June! Mariners baseball continues tonight with a game against the A's.
In Mariners news...
- That’s some good company Julio finds himself in.
most batted balls with an exit velocity of 109 MPH or higher (this HR was 109.3 MPH), 2022:— Jordan Shusterman (@j_shusterman_) June 29, 2022
1. Giancarlo Stanton - 40
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 38
3. Aaron Judge - 36
4. JULIO!!! - 25
5. Pete Alonso - 24
T-6. Austin Riley - 23
T-6. Yordan Álvarez - 23pic.twitter.com/E3BtUdioYN
Around the league...
- Rob Manfred spoke to Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN to talk about the sport and the direction he is hoping to take it in.
- Wow, that name takes me back.
Israel names four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler as manager of its 2023 World Baseball Classic team.— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) June 29, 2022
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that Major League Baseball and the MLBPA feel a sense of urgency to agree to a deal regarding the international draft in the next month. ($)
- Evan Drellich also reports that a group of Rays minority owners are suing the principal owner over allegations of “fraudulent transfer.” ($)
- Now we know why Freddie Freeman fired his agent.
Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) June 29, 2022
- Shohei Ohtani is getting some well-deserved national respect!
Shohei Ohtani was nominated for two awards at the ESPY's this year: Best MLB Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) June 29, 2022
Ohtani is nominated with Steph Curry, Aaron Rodgers, and Connor McDavid for Best Male Athlete
- Pretty cool story for the Phillies.
Mark Appel was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013.— MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2022
In 2018, he stepped away from the game.
In 2021, he started his comeback.
Tonight, he made his big league debut and threw a scoreless inning. pic.twitter.com/adSjTjxinP
- The Cubs have released infielder Jonathan Villar, making him a free agent.
Anders’ picks...
- Point guard Ish Smith has become the Edwin Jackson of basketball. With his trade to the Wizards, he’s officially on his 13th team ever, the most in NBA history.
