Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/30/22: Julio Rodríguez, Rob Manfred, and Freddie Freeman

We have some insight on the direction of the sport.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Hello everyone and welcome to the final day of June! Mariners baseball continues tonight with a game against the A’s. Here are some links to get your day started.

In Mariners news...

  • That’s some good company Julio finds himself in.

Around the league...

  • Shohei Ohtani is getting some well-deserved national respect!

Anders’ picks...

  • Point guard Ish Smith has become the Edwin Jackson of basketball. With his trade to the Wizards, he’s officially on his 13th team ever, the most in NBA history.

