6/3/2022: Open Game Thread

The Mariners playing Texas and are in my state and the closest they’ve been to me in weeks! That’s still 380 miles, though, because this state is too big. After last night’s late win in extras here’s hoping the team got enough rest for today. Let’s peep at the lineups!

I really like this lineup, and not just because Abraham Toro, my beloved, is in it. Winker leadoff I can take or leave, but that 2 through 7 looks rock solid, and I’m looking forward to seeing more of Taylor Trammell.

Logan’s on the mound tonight as well, and he has yet to give up a run to a team from Texas. Let's hope that stays the same as he faces a Rangers team that has been, much like the M’s, clawing its way back to .500.

In other news, our boy is getting some well-deserved recognition:

Game Time: 5:05pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market folks

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat