6/29/22: Open Game Thread

On this lovely Wednesday afternoon, the Mariners will go for their third straight series win. Making that easier, the Orioles will be turning it over to their bullpen to carry them. They do have the fourth best bullpen by ERA, though.

Looking to score some runs against guys named “Austin Voth,” “Dillon Tate,” and “Paul Fry,” the Mariners will be trotting out:

Honestly, not a terrible lineup, methinks. Santana batting 5th is an aggressive choice, but having three switch hitters in a row is pretty funny. Sam Haggerty is in right field after being called up along with Marcus Wilson.

Game Time: 1:10 PT

TV: ROOT Sports NW (or MLB TV out of market)

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports