Taylor Trammell to the IL means Marcus Wilson gets the big league call at last amid roster moves

Another day, another slate of roster moves for the Seattle Mariners. Today Seattle placed OF Taylor Trammell on the 10-day injured list and optioned 1B/3B Kevin Padlo to Triple-A Tacoma. In two corresponding additions, they’ve recalled UTIL Sam Haggerty and promoted, for the first time in his big league career, OF Marcus Wilson, adding him to the 40-man roster. To make a space for Wilson, Seattle shifted C Tom Murphy to the 60-day IL, as he has recently been forced to opt for season ending surgery on his shoulder.

It’s frustrating news for Trammell, whose almost miraculous return from a hamstring injury has been a godsend for Seattle amidst a deluge of injuries and ineffectiveness in their outfield corps. Hopefully Trammell’s injury is mild and he can return fully healed, among several outfielders in Seattle’s system on the mend, see: Lewis, Kyle and Haniger, Mitch. Padlo’s demotion is an unsurprising move given the impending suspensions that could drop at any time: Haggerty’s ability to handle every position on the field makes him a more necessary member of the club than a more limited would-be slugger.

For Wilson, it is a culmination of effort that might have just as easily never come. He was understandably taken with the news.

Marcus Wilson said he was hanging out with Joe Odom when he got the call from Rainiers manager Tim Federowicz at 10:30 last night. He said he blacked out and then started crying. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 29, 2022

The 25-year-old L.A. area native was taken 69th overall in the 2014 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was dealt to the Boston Red Sox in early 2019 in return for C Blake Swihart, but eventually was designated for assignment in July of 2021, when Seattle scooped him up. He’s a capable defender, with decent speed and power, but has struggled to make enough contact in the high minors to get a look previously. Wilson’s prospect path has taken a multitude of seemingly dark and fruitless turns, yet he’s nonetheless clawed his way to the bigs at last. Congratulations to Wilson and best of luck here!